Lenovo has confirmed that they are set to go to market with a rollable notebook, the downside is the price A$5,600.

Set to be released in March 2025 the AI the new business machine called the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, looks like a traditional notebook, but with the press of a button the display can be extended to a 17-inch portrait display.

Designed to be highly functional the screen slowly extends upwards, with designers able to hide the extended screen inside a hidden compartment.

Under the bonnet is a rich suite of AI capabilities built around a combination of Microsoft Copilot and Lenovo’s in-house AI Now software.

Last year we alluded to the development of the concept on ChannelNews when Lenovo started showing off the device as a proof of concept for integrating advanced display technology into a functional notebook.

Lenovo, who is still the world’s biggest PC vendor, is making a push for more responsible design at CES this year with the use of recycled materials, wrapped around their notebooks.

Their new ThinkBook Plus has a cover made of 50% recycled aluminum.

Before the press of a button to the release the extended display the device looks like typical 14-inch Lenovo notebbo, but with the push of a dedicated key or the gesture of a hand, the screen can actually extend up to a 16.7-inch display that’s taller than it is wide.

It took around 8 seconds, the screen rolls up from the hinge, keeping the webcam at the top.

You can hear the motor moving as the screen is unrolled.

The aspect ratio starts out at 5:4 for the 14-inch panel, and then extends out to 8:9, adding 50% more screen real estate. The idea with more vertical space is to let you see lots of extra cells in a spreadsheet, the full length of a webpage, or even two apps one above the other. The panel itself is actually a flexible 18-inch panel with a 2.6K resolution, but not all of it visible.