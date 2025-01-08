Home > Latest News > CES 2025: $5K Plus Rollable Notebook Revealed By Lenovo

CES 2025: $5K Plus Rollable Notebook Revealed By Lenovo

By | 8 Jan 2025

Lenovo has confirmed that they are set to go to market with a rollable notebook, the downside is the price A$5,600.

Set to be released in March 2025 the AI the new business machine called the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, looks like a traditional notebook, but with the press of a button the display can be extended to a 17-inch portrait display.

Designed to be highly functional the screen slowly extends upwards, with designers able to hide the extended screen inside a hidden compartment.

Under the bonnet is a rich suite of AI capabilities built around a combination of Microsoft Copilot and Lenovo’s in-house AI Now software.

Last year we alluded to the development of the concept on ChannelNews when Lenovo started showing off the device as a proof of concept for integrating advanced display technology into a functional notebook.

Lenovo, who is still the world’s biggest PC vendor, is making a push for more responsible design at CES this year with the use of recycled materials, wrapped around their notebooks.

Their new ThinkBook Plus has a cover made of 50% recycled aluminum.

Before the press of a button to the release the extended display the device looks like typical 14-inch Lenovo notebbo, but with the push of a dedicated key or the gesture of a hand, the screen can actually extend up to a 16.7-inch display that’s taller than it is wide.

It took around 8 seconds, the screen rolls up from the hinge, keeping the webcam at the top.

You can hear the motor moving as the screen is unrolled.

The aspect ratio starts out at 5:4 for the 14-inch panel, and then extends out to 8:9, adding 50% more screen real estate. The idea with more vertical space is to let you see lots of extra cells in a spreadsheet, the full length of a webpage, or even two apps one above the other. The panel itself is actually a flexible 18-inch panel with a 2.6K resolution, but not all of it visible.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
