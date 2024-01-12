HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
CES 2024 Sees The New AI Motion Pillow That Stops Snoring

By | 12 Jan 2024

At CES 2024, attendees got the chance to see the new Motion Pillow with AI, with promises to tackle the issue of snoring.

Snoring is widespread, affecting many around the world. The Motion Pillow seems to address this, equipped with AI, which learns the snoring pattern and can differentiate from other snoring nearby.

After detecting the snoring, it engages one of four mini airbags, by slowly inflating. These airbags subtly adjust the position of the head, resulting in opened airways, stopping snoring.

Once the snoring has stopped, the airbags return to their starting position.

Additionally, the Motion Pillow has a sleep tracking system which can monitor sleep patterns. There’s also the ability to record and playback snoring sounds. It’s been claimed as an important feature to use to assist a doctor with a potential medical diagnosis.

So far, there is no information regarding Australian availability and pricing.



