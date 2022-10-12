CES, the annual consumer technology trade show held in Las Vegas, is set to return to pre-pandemic numbers.

According to the events’ organizers, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES 2023 is expected to see attendance growth of 40% compared to this years event, making it the largest audited, in-person business event in the US since the beginning of 2020.

President and CEO of the CTA, Gary Shapiro has said in a statement “People are excited to head back to Las Vegas for CES 2023, and it will rock.”

“We are optimistic we can hit our attendance goal which would make it the largest independently-audited post-pandemic tech event.”

“This year’s show will feature keynotes from tech visionaries and the opportunity to see and touch the tech that’s shaking up industries and changing our lives for the better.”

Alongside CES 2023 returning to pre-pandemic glory, the growth in various sectors of consumer technology will change the scope of the trade show.

Sustainability will be at the forefront of new products and initiatives from brands making up all aspects of consumer technology, thanks to an increased consumer interest in reducing environmental impact and the energy crisis impacting much of the world.

The automotive industry will make a bigger appearance at CES 2023 than it ever has before, featuring almost 300 exhibitors showing off the latest in electric vehicles, self-driving technology and more.

The show will also play host to a new Web3 category, which will exhibit the latest technologies relating to the future of work and the metaverse and cryptocurrency, with technology from Meta, SK and more.

“Global brands including Abbott, Amazon, AMD, Google, John Deere, LG, Qualcomm, Roku, Samsung, Sony, Stellantis, Verizon and many others are committed to CES to launch new products and display cutting-edge technologies,” said CTA Senior Vice President Membership and CES Sales Kinsey Fabrizio.

CES 2023 is set to take place in Las Vegas from January 5th to 8th 2023, with media days taking place on January 3rd and 4th. Digital registration for the event will open later in the year.