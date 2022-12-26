Also set to roll out new gear is Sound United who is tipped to show that new premium Masimo Watch which is tipped to go on sale in Australia it will come with the HEOS OS built in.

Leveraging the HEOS ecosystem, the Masimo Health secure cloud solution will seamlessly allow users of over 4 million HEOS-enabled premium devices from Denon, Marantz, and Definitive Technology the Company to access the new Masimo technology which Apple was desperate to get their hands on and this resulted in a major Court case in the USA.

LG Electronics will be making an in-person return to CES, operating a physical exhibition booth and holding its LG World Premiere press conference, themed “Life’s Good, “this is scheduled at 08:00 on Jan. 4 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre.

LG will debut its latest innovative products and smart lifestyle solutions including a new the LG OLED TV, and a new range of home appliances.

At CES 2023, more than 1,000 start-ups will crowd the Venetian’s Eureka Park that will feature 20 country pavilions including one from Ukraine.

MSI is set to reveal two new notebooks while Samsung is set to reveal a new version of their SmartThings app and home control system that is now Matter certified.

Also coming are new TV’s from Chinese Company TCL the Company that has pioneered new TV technology ahead of the likes of Samsung and LG Electronics.

While start-ups at CES will present their ideas on Earth, there’ll be a live interview with astronauts streamed from the International Space Station.

One future tech that is set to feature across several brand offerings will be Matter, the bipartisan smart home standard that allows smart home gear from former walled gardens Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit to communicate with each other and to keep smart homes cyber secure.

Matter was developed by the 280-member Connecting Standards Alliance (CSA), formerly the Zigbee Alliance, which surprisingly doesn’t have a dedicated CES 2023 exhibit area.

“CES 2023 will be Matter’s coming out party,” a CSA spokesperson was recently quoted.

This is going to be the first chance for a lot of people to see Matter in the wild via demos they claimed.

Some Matter members will be announcing new Matter products, some will be doing demos for the first time, and some new companies will be announcing that they plan to support Matter either now or in the future.”

Version 1.0 of the Matter standard was published in early October, so expectations are high that dozens if not hundreds of companies including Amazon, smart lock maker ASSA Abloy/Yale, Bosch (Central 16103), Google (Grand Lobby), Infineon (Venetian Hospitality Suites 2-6), Kwikset (Venetian Suites 29-124/126), LG (Central 15502), Lutron (Venetian Murano meeting room 3301B).

NXP (Central Plaza 18), Qualcomm (West 5005), Roku (Central 17452), Samsung SmartThings (Central 17517), TCL (Central 17017, 17045), and TP-Link (Venetian 52539), will either be exhibiting or demoing Matter-compatible product such as apps, software, silicon, and actual consumer goods throughout CES.

One of the more interesting products making its debut at CES could be the Sky Plug (listed under Sky Technologies, Venetian 53632).

SkyX Plug is a standardised plug-and-play power jack for the ceiling that can support plugged-in gadgets up to 90 kilo including lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, room heating and cooling devices.

It will also support Bluetooth speakers, security cameras, and projectors.

Samsung is set to show new MicroLED, Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, Samsung OLED and Lifestyle TV’s while several key retailers recently flown to South Korea before CES for a review of the new 2023 products.

On the home appliance side, Samsung like LG will be pushing their Bespoke collection which can be managed across their SmartThings platform.

At its Central 16317 booth, Panasonic will continue its emphasis on its smart city’s technologies with its new Green Impact Experience. This interactive virtual tour will illustrate the technologies and solutions Panasonic has developed to create “a greener, healthier and more equitable future,” enabling “more sustainable business practices, products and solutions to helping our customers and business partners integrate sustainable technologies in their projects.”