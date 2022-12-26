HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
CES 2023, LG To Reveal New Smartphone Zoom Camera Module

By | 26 Dec 2022

It’s not just finished products that are revealed at CES 2023 LG Innotek a division of LG Electronics is set to take on Samsung and Sony in the camera module market with the release of an advanced ultra-compact optical zoom camera module for smartphones.

LG Electronics got out of the mobile phone market last year.

The Company in a recent press released claimed that they developed the new optical telephoto zoom camera module that can be built into telephoto cameras for mobile devices to zoom four to nine times without causing image degradation.

The new camera module is the world’s first to apply the zoom lens mechanism of a mirrorless camera, enabling clear images and video recordings without image quality degradation within a focal length of 85-125 millimetres.

“Smartphone cameras will continue to evolve to adopt advanced optical zoom lenses,” LG Innotek CEO Jeong Cheol-dong said in a press release.

For the advanced technology, LG’s optical zoom camera won the Innovation Award at the CES 2023 Innovation Awards. This year’s CES will be held from Jan. 5-8, 2023.

LG Innotek said it independently developed the Zoom Actuator, a key component which moves the lens and decides the image quality in order to develop the optical telephoto zoom camera module.

It is important to move the lens with precision to capture high-resolution photos, and the zoom actuator can control the movement by micrometre units, LG explained.

This allows users such as videographers to create high-quality images easily in any environment, the company added.

The module was made ultra-compact, so the camera does not stick out too much when in a mobile device, the company said.

It also applied a new design method called the Optical Image Stabilizer to minimize the blurring effect caused from hand tremors and raise the degree of definition.

“As a leading company in camera modules for smartphones, we will present innovative products faster than others to offer customers joyful and moving user experiences. We will continue to promote innovation in customer values,” Jeong said.

LG Innotek aims to cement its market leader position with its latest optical zoom camera module.

The company said it is also currently working with Qualcomm for software optimization of the optical zoom in Qualcomm’s Snap Dragon 8 Gen 2.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
