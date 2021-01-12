Western Digital has increased storage capacities across its consumer portable SSD range, with SanDisk, WD, and WD_BLACK branded SSDs now available in 4TB models.

The SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme Pro SSDs, launched in capacities up to 2TB last year, as well as the gaming-focused WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive and the WD My Passport SSD, will be available in 4TB capacity in the first quarter of this year.

Jim Welsh, senior vice president and general manager of Consumer Solutions Products, Western Digital, says the expanded capacities are good news for gamers, content creators, enthusiasts, and creative professionals.

“This milestone allows us to deliver a new era of solutions with the capacity and performance our customers have been asking for.

“Our consumer brand products are used by millions of professionals and consumers around the world, and we continue to drive technology forward to deliver the performance, reliability and leading products they demand,” he said.

Australian pricing has yet to be released, but the 4TB My Passport SSD will retail for $679.99 USD (approximately $882 AUD); the 4TB SanDisk Extreme for $699.99 USD ($908 AUD); and the 4TB Extreme Pro and WD_BLACK P50 for $749.99 USD ($973 AUD) each.