HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Events > CES 2020 > CES 2020: Samsung Unveils Project NEON, The Humanoid Avatar

CES 2020: Samsung Unveils Project NEON, The Humanoid Avatar

By | 9 Jan 2020
, ,

Samsung has unveiled its latest project at this year’s annual CES in Las Vegas – Project NEON – a digitally generated human avatar that imitates humans visual appearance and emotions.

The Samsung-backed STAR Labs – who developed the NEON – has called it an ‘artificial human,’ who may be used in the workplace in the near future.

‘In the near future, one will be able to license or subscribe to a NEON as a service representative, a financial advisor, a healthcare provider, or a concierge. Over time, NEONs will work as TV anchors, spokespeople, or movie actors; or they can simply be companions and friends,’ STAR Labs said.

A leaked image of one of the Project NEON avatars

The idea for NEON is that they may work in suitable roles, such as an artificial service representative or a concierge. They may also work in entertainment roles, as an actor.

The human avatars are powered by STAR Labs’ Core R3 platform, Reality, Realtime and Responsive, while SPECTRA powers the NEON’s Intelligence, Learning, Emotions and Memory.

But STAR Labs says NEON is not an AI-Assistant and will not provide news, weather or interface the internet. Instead, it will be programmed to speak multiple languages, converse and according to the company – can even pass the Turing test.

Leaked footage of the Project NEON Avatars

NEON is a massive leap in technological advancements for digital avatars, compared to Snapchats Bitmoji, Apple’s Memoji and Nintendo Miis – which are cartoon virtual avatars.

Project NEON intends on release a beta project for a small number of partners by the end of this year. A further announcement on NEON may be released before next years’ CES.

Watch a leaked explainer for Project NEON here.

Snapchat’s Bitmoji
Apple’s Memojis
Nintendo Miis
About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
CES 2020: Smart Home Delivery Boxes With App Control
Trump Praised At CES
CES 2020: Continental and Sennheiser Revolutionise Vehicle Audio
CES 2020: Uber Sets Sight On Public Transport With New App
CES 2020: Samsung Elevate SSD Data Protection With Fingerprint Security
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CES 2020: Smart Home Delivery Boxes With App Control
CES 2020 Home Security Latest News
/
January 9, 2020
/
CES 2020: L’Oreal Releases Beauty Tech With Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality
Augmented Reality CES 2020 Latest News
/
January 9, 2020
/
Serious Streaming Webcam From Logitech At CES 2020
Accessories Brands CES 2020
/
January 9, 2020
/
Trump Praised At CES
CES 2020 Latest News
/
January 9, 2020
/
CES 2020: Continental and Sennheiser Revolutionise Vehicle Audio
CES 2020 Latest News Motor Cars
/
January 9, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CES 2020: Smart Home Delivery Boxes With App Control
CES 2020 Home Security Latest News
/
January 9, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
A new storage device has been unveiled at CES 2020 and its set to change the way we receive home...
Read More