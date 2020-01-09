CES 2020: Future Of Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity With D-Link
D-Link is bringing the future of Wi-Fi Connectivity to the masses with next-generation Mesh and Wi-Fi 6 Solutions designed for the future of smart homes and the internet of things.
Designed for consumers who demand more bandwidth, greater coverage and seamless connectivity, D-Link has a new range of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh and Wi-Fi 6 products.
Availability and pricing for Australia are yet to be announced.
Not to be outdone by Netgear with the release of their Wi-Fi 6 and Mesh solutions, D-Link’s range feature increased capacity, efficiency and speed.
With support for the latest 128-bit wireless encryption industry-standard, with several routers also Wi-Fi certified WPA3 – a new network security standard.
Each of the mesh and router systems features parental controls and can be configured through the D-Link Wi-Fi App with the addition of voice control via Google or Alexa.
A number of the new devices even feature built-in internet speed tests by Ookla ensuring your speeds are always at their peak.
The new range of Wi-Fi 6 solutions from D-Link include the DIR-X1560 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router, the DIR-X1860 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router, DIR-X2460 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router, the DIR-X5460 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router, DAP-X1870 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender and COVR-X1870 Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System.
DIR-X1560 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router
- Dual-band AX1500 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology
- Up to 4 simultaneous streams
- Triple-core processor
- Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption
- Built-in Ookla Internet test
DIR-X1860 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router
- Dual-band AX1800 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology
- Up to 4 simultaneous streams
- Supports BSS Colouring
- Dual-core processor
- Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption
- Built-in Ookla Internet test
DIR-X2460 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router
- Dual-band AX2400 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology
- Up to 4 simultaneous streams
- Supports BSS Colouring
- Dual-core processor
- Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption
- Built-in Ookla Internet test
DIR-X5460 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router
- Dual-band AX5400 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology
- Up to 4 simultaneous streams
- Supports BSS Colouring
- Triple-core processor
- 4 High-gain antennas and power amplifier
- Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption
- Built-in Ookla Internet test
DAP-X1870 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender
- Dual-band AX1800 with MU-MIMO
- Gigabit Ethernet port supporting wired mesh backhaul
- Industry-standard mesh technology
- LED signal strength indicators
COVR-X1870 Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System
- 2-pack dual-band AX1800 with coverage up to 550 square meters/ 6,000 square feet
- Supports wired Ethernet backhaul
- Industry-standard mesh technology
- 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port per unit
- Expandable solution
- Built-in Ookla Internet test
As for the new Mesh solutions from D-Link , these include the COVR-1902 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, DIR-1750 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Gigabit Router, DIR-1950 MU-MIMO Gigabit Wi-Fi Router, DAP-1755 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender and the DAP-1955 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender.
COVR-1902 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System
- 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award Winner
- 2-pack dual-band AC1900 with coverage up to 550 square meters/ 6,000 square feet
- Supports wired Ethernet backhaul
- Industry-standard mesh technology
- 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port per unit
- Expandable solution
DIR-1750 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Gigabit Router
- Dual-band AC1750 with MU-MIMO
- Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh
- Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3
- Supports IPv6
DIR-1950 MU-MIMO Gigabit Wi-Fi Router
- Dual-band AC1900 with MU-MIMO
- Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh
- Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3
- Supports IPv6
DAP-1755 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender
- Dual-band AC1750 with MU-MIMO
- Gigabit Ethernet port supporting wired mesh backhaul
- Industry-standard mesh technology
- LED signal strength indicators
DAP-1955 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender
- Dual-band AC1900 with MU-MIMO
- Gigabit Ethernet port supporting wired mesh backhaul
- Industry-standard mesh technology
- LED signal strength indicators