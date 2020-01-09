CES 2020: Future Of Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity With D-Link

D-Link is bringing the future of Wi-Fi Connectivity to the masses with next-generation Mesh and Wi-Fi 6 Solutions designed for the future of smart homes and the internet of things.

Designed for consumers who demand more bandwidth, greater coverage and seamless connectivity, D-Link has a new range of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh and Wi-Fi 6 products.

Availability and pricing for Australia are yet to be announced.

Not to be outdone by Netgear with the release of their Wi-Fi 6 and Mesh solutions, D-Link’s range feature increased capacity, efficiency and speed.

With support for the latest 128-bit wireless encryption industry-standard, with several routers also Wi-Fi certified WPA3 – a new network security standard.

Each of the mesh and router systems features parental controls and can be configured through the D-Link Wi-Fi App with the addition of voice control via Google or Alexa.

A number of the new devices even feature built-in internet speed tests by Ookla ensuring your speeds are always at their peak.

The new range of Wi-Fi 6 solutions from D-Link include the DIR-X1560 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router, the DIR-X1860 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router, DIR-X2460 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router, the DIR-X5460 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router, DAP-X1870 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender and COVR-X1870 Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System.

DIR-X1560 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router

Dual-band AX1500 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology

Up to 4 simultaneous streams

Triple-core processor

Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption

Built-in Ookla Internet test

DIR-X1860 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router

Dual-band AX1800 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology

Up to 4 simultaneous streams

Supports BSS Colouring

Dual-core processor

Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption

Built-in Ookla Internet test

DIR-X2460 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router

Dual-band AX2400 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology

Up to 4 simultaneous streams

Supports BSS Colouring

Dual-core processor

Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption

Built-in Ookla Internet test

DIR-X5460 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router

Dual-band AX5400 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology

Up to 4 simultaneous streams

Supports BSS Colouring

Triple-core processor

4 High-gain antennas and power amplifier

Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption

Built-in Ookla Internet test

DAP-X1870 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender

Dual-band AX1800 with MU-MIMO

Gigabit Ethernet port supporting wired mesh backhaul

Industry-standard mesh technology

LED signal strength indicators

COVR-X1870 Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System

2-pack dual-band AX1800 with coverage up to 550 square meters/ 6,000 square feet

Supports wired Ethernet backhaul

Industry-standard mesh technology

4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port per unit

Expandable solution

Built-in Ookla Internet test

As for the new Mesh solutions from D-Link , these include the COVR-1902 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, DIR-1750 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Gigabit Router, DIR-1950 MU-MIMO Gigabit Wi-Fi Router, DAP-1755 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender and the DAP-1955 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender.

COVR-1902 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

2020 IoT Breakthrough Award Winner

2-pack dual-band AC1900 with coverage up to 550 square meters/ 6,000 square feet

Supports wired Ethernet backhaul

Industry-standard mesh technology

4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port per unit

Expandable solution

DIR-1750 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Gigabit Router

Dual-band AC1750 with MU-MIMO

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3

Supports IPv6

DIR-1950 MU-MIMO Gigabit Wi-Fi Router

Dual-band AC1900 with MU-MIMO

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3

Supports IPv6

DAP-1755 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender

Dual-band AC1750 with MU-MIMO

Gigabit Ethernet port supporting wired mesh backhaul

Industry-standard mesh technology

LED signal strength indicators

DAP-1955 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender