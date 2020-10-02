HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Cellnet Reports Loss After Sales Fall 13% Now Moving To Sell Direct Online

Cellnet Reports Loss After Sales Fall 13% Now Moving To Sell Direct Online

By | 2 Oct 2020
,

Queensland based distributor The Cellnet Group have reported a $1.96M loss after sales fell 13%.

The Company who recently took on several new brands including budget Soul headphones and Otter Box Covers as well as Stealth headphones saw revenues fall from $110M to $96.2M in July 2020.

The Company that does little if any marketing for their brands is looking to the launch of the new iPhone 12 and the roll out of new consoles by Microsoft and Sony to lift sales in 2021.

Currently the Company has $6.9M at the bank and have told shareholders that they have witnessed a rebound in sales following the outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year.

The Company is also expanding their direct sell model after COVID-19 accelerated online growth for the business to “unprecedented levels” claim directors.

They also claim that the transition of Smart Wireless headphones into ‘Hearables’ will help the Company going forward.

Other new brands bought on board recently include gaming accessories brand Subsonic and My Arcade, BlueAnt in the portable audio market, as well as 9oobay an IT accessories Company.

In a report to the ASX the Company said that ‘Own Brand’ audio business was now turning over $10 Million and that they have sold over $200M dollars’ worth of Own Brand products since launch.

The Company said that recent acquisition of Performance Distribution had delivered ‘knowledge, experience and infrastructure to accelerate online growth’

The Company is now looking to online to deliver 10% of consolidated revenue within 2 years. They claim that by going direct they will increase Cellnet trading margins with increased direct to consumer sales.

They said that they are currently developing the Cellnet TechPlayground online platform for all categories carried by the distributor who while competing with retailers is looking to grow their share of the consumer electronics market via retailers.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , , ,
You may also like
CellNet Announces Capital Raising After Westpac Extends Loan
Cellnet On Covid-19 Life Support, 30 Days To Find Equity Partner
BlueAnt Launch Next-Gen True Wireless Microbuds
EXCLUSIVE: Cellnet Acquire Powerguard, Not Powermove As Rumoured
Smartphone Cover Maker Zagg Up For Sale As Pen Maker Enters Bidding War
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Telstra Launches Invite-Only 5G Home Network
5G Latest News NBN
/
October 2, 2020
/
Buds That Mould To Your Ears Announced By Ultimate Ears
Headphones Latest News Sound
/
October 2, 2020
/
M&K Limited Edition Speakers Revealed, Used By Big Movie Studios
Compact Speakers Latest News Sound
/
October 2, 2020
/
Huawei ‘Failed To Improve UK Security Standards’, Report Claims
Huawei Latest News Security
/
October 2, 2020
/
Apple Maps ‘2.0’ Launches In The UK – So When Are We Getting It In Oz?
Apple Latest News
/
October 2, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Telstra Launches Invite-Only 5G Home Network
5G Latest News NBN
/
October 2, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Telstra has rolled out its invite-only 5G home network service to select customers, the first time the telco giant has...
Read More