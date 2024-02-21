CEDIA has revealed the scheduled dates for the upcoming 2024 CEDIA Tech + Business Summits, which offer dynamic training from technology and business leaders.

A schedule has been carefully curated for the 19 reimagined events for the smart home technology industry.

There are networking opportunities for business owners, project managers, newcomers, system designers, and technicians.

See below the key Summit events:

Enhanced Education: These sessions cover a range of technology and business topics, providing attendees with tools for immediate action. It spans throughout the day and is intended for entire teams.

These sessions cover a range of technology and business topics, providing attendees with tools for immediate action. It spans throughout the day and is intended for entire teams. Networking Opportunities: A one-of-a-kind experience for forging connections in a local setting. Every location welcomes business owners, technicians, and students, and select events will feature past CEDIA Smart Home Award winners sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes and on-the-job insight.

A one-of-a-kind experience for forging connections in a local setting. Every location welcomes business owners, technicians, and students, and select events will feature past CEDIA Smart Home Award winners sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes and on-the-job insight. Product Discovery: Attendees can witness the latest technology trends and connect with key decision-makers from top brands.

See below the 2024 CEDIA Tech + Business Summits schedule:

March 19th: Orange County, CA

March 20th: Bristol, UK

March 21st: Los Angeles, CA

April 16th & 17th: Chicago, IL

April 18th: London, UK

May 14th: Atlanta, GA

May 16th: Charlotte, NC

May 22nd: Edinburgh, UK

June 19th: Leeds, UK

June 26th: Vancouver, BC

End of July: Bangalore, India

September 25th: Toronto, ON

October 8th: Fort Lauderdale, FL

October 10th: Tampa, FL

October 22nd to 24th: Newcastle, Australia

November 12th: Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

November 14th: Long Island, NY

December 3rd: Dallas, TX

December 5th: Houston, TX

More information can be found, and registering for the Summits can occur on the official CEDIA website.