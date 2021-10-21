Polish video game developer CD Projekt is delaying the next-generation versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 for the newest consoles until next year.

The company confirmed the matter in a tweet.

The highly anticipated Cyberpunk game will now not be launched until the first quarter of 2022.

The Witcher 3 will follow in the second quarter.

Both releases had previously been planned for this year.

“Apologies for the extended wait, but we want to make it right,” the company said.