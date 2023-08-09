Shares for CBA (CommBank Australia) have risen to a five day high, rising 2.5%, reaching $104.81, as trading resumed after its 2023 Financial Year report was revealed.

Analysts are now expecting a better dividend and $1 billion share buyback announcement.

The chart shows CBA appeared to find support from former highs, after dropping to $101.85 on Monday.

Analysts are mostly neutral due to much lower target prices, but it appears there may be a way for CBA to broaden shares thanks to their recent high of $107.09, potentially filling the gap up to $109.03, after results came out better than expected.