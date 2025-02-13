CBA Bank who has just delivered a record 3% increase in operating income to $14.1 billion and are tipped to deliver record profits of $5.13 billion, are still having problems delivering even the most basic of customer service to business customers with the business appearing to be obsessed in replacing basic services with digital.

Owners of new smartphones or those transitioning old smartphone settings along with their tap and go credit cards to the likes of Samsung or Google Wallets are being rejected because of CBA’s security policies and that included debit transaction card owners.

The rejection message as I found out demands that ‘I call my bank’.

And that’s where CBA are quite happy to take 20 minutes plus out of your day, with two minutes of that being taken up with verbal garbage about their services.

Finally, when one gets a human on the phone you are told “we sent a text message to your Net Bank app.

It appears that despite the record profits and being awash in revenues, management in the CBA security team have not worked out that they could cut down calls, appease customers by simply cutting a deal with Google, to deliver a message when someone tries to transfer their tap to pay card to Google wallet telling them to go to their Netbank app instead of ‘Call Your Bank’.

I found this out after trying to activate a card online.

After calling the bank and having to jump through CBA security questions, my card was finally activated in Google Wallet.

The only problem was when I came to use it, payments were declined despite their being thousands of dollars in the account.

The only way to fix this problem is to again queue up a call or go online and wait for a response from, a bank who claims that they are investing tens of millions in pushing customers to online services in an effort to deliver more profits for the share and bigger dividends for shareholders.

Commonwealth Bank chief executive Matt Comyn whose bank is using AI and digital services to cut costs, admits that more customers are set to be forced to engage and interface with the bank via apps and artificial intelligence services in the future.

He claims that lender’s technology investment is being pushed record levels.

What he has not identified is how many humans will be replaced by technology, or whether humans and small business will in the future be able to actually interface with a human when dealing with a bank that is closing down branches in an effort to generate more profits.

Yesterday Comyn claimed the bank was doubling down on technology deployment and functionality to stay ahead of his major domestic rivals there was no reference about benefits for business whose employees are being bombarded with time wasting security demands by the likes of banks, Google, Microsoft with their constant app log ins.

“We increasingly believe that the long-term strategic positioning and performance of CBA will increasingly be determined by our relative technology execution and therefore we want to keep the investment high”.

“Through technology and digital we deliver superior customer experiences” he claimed.

Maybe he has never been asked to call his bank to simply to activate a debit card in a Google Wallet.

We are still waiting for a comment from CBA Bank.