Casio is gearing up to release a new premium addition to its G-Shock lineup, according to fresh leaks.

The upcoming MTG-B2000YBD model is expected to blend durability with a high-end design, featuring a metallic body and Bluetooth functionality.

The latest leak originates from reliable Japanese blog Great G-Shock World. The MTG-B2000YBD appears to be an evolution of the existing MTG-B2000YBD-1A (pictured), which featured a black-and-red color scheme.

Casio’s MTG-B2000 series is known for its combination of stainless steel, carbon fiber, and resin materials, reinforced with a Carbon Core Guard structure. The upcoming MTG-B2000YBD is expected to retain these high-quality materials, along with a sapphire crystal display for enhanced durability.

One of the biggest upgrades could be the inclusion of Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to sync their watch with the Casio Watches app for easier time-setting adjustments. Additionally, it may incorporate Multi-Band 6 radio-controlled timekeeping, ensuring atomic clock accuracy across multiple regions.

As a true G-Shock, the MTG-B2000YBD will likely feature Casio’s signature Triple G Resist technology, offering superior protection against shocks, vibrations, and centrifugal forces. It is also expected to support world time with coverage of over 300 cities.

Water resistance is likely to remain at 20-bar (200 metres), making it suitable for most underwater activities. Solar charging support is also anticipated.

In addition to the MTG-B2000YBD, leaks have also surfaced regarding another high-end G-Shock model, the MTG-B4000.

According to Great G-Shock World, the luxury sports watch is expected to launch in June and will be available in two color variants. The MTG-B4000 is rumored to feature Tough Solar charging, Multi-Band 6 radio reception for atomic timekeeping, Bluetooth connectivity, and a case constructed from laminated carbon sheets.

The watch is reportedly set to retail for around 180,000 yen (A$1,865), placing it in the premium category. A Japan-first launch seems likely before it becomes available in other international markets.