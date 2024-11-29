To mark its 50th anniversary, Casio unveiled its new mini CRW-001-1JR ring watch.

The CRW-001-1JR tells time in two time zones, displays hours, minutes, seconds, and dates, and is even equipped with an alarm and a stopwatch. The ring has three buttons to control these features.

Weighing 16 grams, Casio says that the stainless steel body is crafted through metal injection molding. In comparison, the Oura Ring 4 weighs around 5.2 grams, while Samsung’s Galaxy Ring comes in at just 3 grams.

The metal molding technique means that the case, back cover and ring are molded as one piece.

It features a seven-segment LED display, and the ring is sized at 22 (equivalent to a US ring size 10.5). Casio has also included spacers so that users can adjust it to their exact ring size. The packaging includes a size 19 and 16 spacers, which resemble silicone add-ons on the interior surface of the ring watch.

The button battery on this watch can be replaced. The ring watch has a flashing light function, so that when a user sets a time, they know it’s up when the display starts faintly flashing.

It launched in Japan is set to arrive in the US market next month at a price of $120 (approximately A$184). The brand is yet to confirm its availability in the Australian market.

Apart from the new ring watch, Casio has also launched its new DW-5000R watch which is similar to its 1983 DW-5000C timepiece.

Casio says the DW-5000R is produced at Yamagata Casio, “the mother factory of G-Shock – where the original model was created.” You can read more about it on ChannelNews here.