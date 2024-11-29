Home > Latest News > Casio Replicates Original 1983 G-Shock Watch

Casio Replicates Original 1983 G-Shock Watch

By | 29 Nov 2024

In the 41 years since Casio released its first G-Shock watch, the company has regularly paid tribute to the groundbreaking timepiece via various new watches, but none so closely resembles the original as the new offering.

ChannelNews has placed the 1983 DW-5000C next to the new DW-5000R (above) so you can see the design similarities.

The launch of G-Shock “ushered in an entirely new genre of toughness in wristwatch design, bringing watches into demanding environments such as construction sites and intense sports”, Casio says.

“The band reproduces the original DW-5000C design not only in length, but in the unevenness of the area around the band holes and even in the position of the dimples.

DW-5000R Casio G-Shock.

 

 

“The top surface, displaying the PROTECTION and G-SHOCK letterings, features the original bezel’s flat design, and the red, blue and yellow coloring replicates the original face design.” 

As with the original G-Shock, the new watch includes a stainless-steel centre case and screw-lock case back engraved with the phrase “Shock Resistant”.

Casio says the DW-5000R is produced at Yamagata Casio, “the mother factory of G-Shock – where the original model was created.”

“While extremely faithful to the original, this model has also been updated with contemporary features such as a high-brightness LED backlight and a bezel and band made with bio-based resin, a material expected to help reduce environmental impact.”

The case size has been updated to 42.3 mm from the original 41.6 mm.

 

DW-5000C 1983 first Casio G-Shock.

 

Pricing for Australia hasn’t been released but the RRP in Japan – where the watch will be released next month – equates to about A$330.

G-Shocks from 1983 are sold via sites such as eBay, and those in good condition with original parts have asking prices of more than $7,000. Even G-Shock DW5000Cs with missing parts and no original packaging have asking prices in the low thousands.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Major Watch Brand Hacked, New Product Launch Delayed
Pearlescent Polarised Coating For New Casio Women’s Watches
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Open Beta Program Moto AI
Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
Latest News
/
November 29, 2024
/
Xbox Boss Blames Court Decision For Android App Store Delay
Latest News
/
November 28, 2024
/
Claims AI Not Driving PC Sales
Latest News
/
November 28, 2024
/
Sony-Backed Online Music School Seeks $2M Investment To Go Global
Latest News
/
November 28, 2024
/
US Sound Brand Bypasses Audio Retailers To Sell Direct From New Melbourne Warehouse
Latest News
/
November 28, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Open Beta Program Moto AI
Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
Latest News
/
November 29, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Motorola is giving users a chance to experience its new Moto AI features by launching its first open beta program...
Read More