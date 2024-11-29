In the 41 years since Casio released its first G-Shock watch, the company has regularly paid tribute to the groundbreaking timepiece via various new watches, but none so closely resembles the original as the new offering.

ChannelNews has placed the 1983 DW-5000C next to the new DW-5000R (above) so you can see the design similarities.

The launch of G-Shock “ushered in an entirely new genre of toughness in wristwatch design, bringing watches into demanding environments such as construction sites and intense sports”, Casio says.

“The band reproduces the original DW-5000C design not only in length, but in the unevenness of the area around the band holes and even in the position of the dimples.

“The top surface, displaying the PROTECTION and G-SHOCK letterings, features the original bezel’s flat design, and the red, blue and yellow coloring replicates the original face design.”

As with the original G-Shock, the new watch includes a stainless-steel centre case and screw-lock case back engraved with the phrase “Shock Resistant”.

Casio says the DW-5000R is produced at Yamagata Casio, “the mother factory of G-Shock – where the original model was created.”

“While extremely faithful to the original, this model has also been updated with contemporary features such as a high-brightness LED backlight and a bezel and band made with bio-based resin, a material expected to help reduce environmental impact.”

The case size has been updated to 42.3 mm from the original 41.6 mm.

Pricing for Australia hasn’t been released but the RRP in Japan – where the watch will be released next month – equates to about A$330.

G-Shocks from 1983 are sold via sites such as eBay, and those in good condition with original parts have asking prices of more than $7,000. Even G-Shock DW5000Cs with missing parts and no original packaging have asking prices in the low thousands.