HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Cash Strapped Electrolux Shares Slump After Q3 Results & More Sackings

Cash Strapped Electrolux Shares Slump After Q3 Results & More Sackings

By | 28 Oct 2023

Sales of cash strapped Electrolux slumped 21% in Asia Pacific of which Australia is the biggest market during the last quarter, with executives admitting that the trend is set to continue into this quarter with the market in Australia being described as Negative.

Desperate to preserve revenue and cut costs the business has moved to slash 6.5% of their workforce with over 3,000 jobs to go worldwide. Back in October last year, the business slashed an additional 4,000 jobs, shares in the Swedish business fell 13.63% fell late on Friday night.

Chief Executive Officer Jonas Samuelson told Reuters that the business is cash strapped and Electrolux’s high manufacturing costs was challenging for the business that at one stage was a potential takeover with Chinese Company Midea still interest in the business.

Electrolux Australia management right at IFA 2023 in Berlin recently

Electrolux ended up selling their washing machines and cooking products at lower prices than a year earlier despite the cost of manufacturing and shipping the goods rising.

“The challenging market environment, with demand mainly driven by forced replacements, consumers shifting to lower price points and high promotional activity, offset most of the 2.4 billion Swedish crowns cost savings,” Samuelson said.

After returning to the black in the third quarter with a net profit of A$17.4M compared to a loss of A$88M a year earlier, the company reported a combined net loss of $155M for the first three quarters of the year.

According to 2022 financials for the Australian business the Company saw revenues fall from $950.7 million to $932.3 million according to returns filed last month for the 2022 calendar year.

Profit for the 2022 year came in at $70.2 Vs $118.4M in the prior year.

Global net sales fell 7.9% this was driven by continued weak market demand and consumers shifting to lower priced products which the Swedish Company and due in part to Swedish employment costs are unable to match compared to Chinese brands who are now picking up market share at the expense of Electrolux.

Price was negative year-over-year as promotional activity has returned to high levels this year that last year.

JPMorgan said the underlying global operating income was 50% below consensus, describing as “worrying” the fact that Electrolux was not expecting further improvements in fourth-quarter profit.

“This raises questions on how much of the additional savings will flow through to the bottom line, given the challenging industry backdrop,” it added.

The company said it would reduce net costs with measures such as further streamlining of operations and layoffs.

The mass sackings will result in a restructuring charge in the fourth quarter of 2 billion to 2.5 billion crowns, it said.

The company’s previous restructuring program was focused on North America, besides shutting down a factory in Hungary and production facilities in Egypt for Zanussi-branded major appliances.

Prior to that, Electrolux also shut down plants producing water heaters in Egypt and South Africa.

At this stage it’s not known how many if any cuts will be made to the Companies headcount in Australia.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE:Electrolux OZ Revenues & Profits Fall, But They Did Make Profit Switching To New Auditors
European Appliance Brands Let Rip Over Samsung Cooking Launch
EXCLUSIVE: Electrolux Revenues Slump 10% Sackings Tipped As Next
EXCLUSIVE: More Executives Exit Electrolux Staff Rate Management 25/100 In Latest Survey
Largest Electrolux Investor Puts Midea On Hold, As Business Wobbles
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple TV Users Say No Way To 40% Price Hike
Latest News
/
October 27, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS:Harvey Norman Store Sale Fall Close to 14%
Latest News
/
October 27, 2023
/
iOS 17.2 Beta Rolls Out Amid Urgent 17.1 Security Update
Latest News
/
October 27, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS:Apple Watch Faces Import Ban After Massive Court Win For Masimo
Latest News
/
October 27, 2023
/
Taylor Swift Drives Revenue For Universal Music During Q3
Latest News
/
October 27, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple TV Users Say No Way To 40% Price Hike
Latest News
/
October 27, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Outraged Apple customers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their displeasure that the tech giant is opting to...
Read More