HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > CASETiFY Brings A New Car Charger And Charging Cable To Australia

CASETiFY Brings A New Car Charger And Charging Cable To Australia

By | 18 Apr 2024
CASETiFY Wireless Car Charger (Image: Supplied by CASETiFY)

CASETiFY, the tech accessory brand headquartered in LA and Hong Kong, has rolled out new products under its PowerThru by CASETiFY collection in Australia.

The new Wireless Car Charger (pictured above) is designed to enhance the driving experience.

The MagSafe-compatible charger has a snap-on feature, allowing users to fix their devices fuss-free while on the road.

It also has an adjustable arm and rotating ball joint to offer a secure and hands-free hold for various devices.

With Qi 2.0 certification, the Wireless Car Charger provides fast charging capability too at 15W, ensuring that your device is powered up quickly.

Prints and customization options are available, and these devices are partially made from upcycled phone cases.

The Wireless Car Charger is available for A$116.

Another new addition to the PowerThru by CASETiFY lineup is a 240W Charging Cable, hand-crafted with a unique colour-block design.

PowerThru by CASETiFY 240W Charging Cable (Image: Supplied by CASETiFY)

PowerThru by CASETiFY 240W Charging Cable (Image: Supplied by CASETiFY)

To ensure that the cable is flexible, it has undergone the 30,000x Bending Test and has a 50kg tensile strength too. In a nod to sustainability, the cable is made with recycled bottles. The 240W Charging Cable retails for A$47 in Australia.

Another product already available in Australia under this collection is the A$155 2-in-1 Charging Stand that allows you to snap on and charge both your phone and AirPods simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the A$62 Magnetic Wireless Charger has a non-slip base and offers rapid charging speeds of up to 7.5W for iPhones and 15W for Qi-compatible devices.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Case Makers Go To Court In Ding-Dong Fight Over Teardown Designs
CASETiFY Now Live In Select JB Hi-Fi Stores
EXCLUSIVE: OZ Retailers & Carriers Now Have Access To The World’s Hottest Accessory Brand
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Seven Network Boss Flicked Immediatly At Scandal Plagued Network
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9
Raise The Bar: Sony Introduces New Soundbars
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
EXCLUSIVE: Investor Responds To Lifestyle Store CEO, Who Stands Accused Of Being ‘Insolvent’
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image: Sourced from JB Hi-Fi)
More Than 1 billion Smartphones Will Be GenAI-Equipped By 2027
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
World First Update Integrates CarPlay & Android Auto Into Electric Brake Controllers
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Seven Network Boss Flicked Immediatly At Scandal Plagued Network
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The CEO and managing director of Seven West Media, James Warburton, has quit the under-siege network effective immediately, following today’s...
Read More