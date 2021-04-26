HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Card Chaos After Commonwealth Bank Outage

By | 26 Apr 2021
,

The Commonwealth Bank has been hit by an outage to NetBank and its app, which is also affecting credit and debit cards.

Reports to DownDetector.com spiked at around 9am today, with most customers complaining about issues with NetBank – 90 per cent of reports were around NetBank issues, with seven per cent reporting problems with ATMs and cards.

On Twitter, the CBA account reported that it was working to fix the issue “as a high priority”, and that direct debits and transfers were not being affected.

Customers experiencing difficulties with physical cards were advised to insert the card and enter their PIN as opposed to tap-and-go.

