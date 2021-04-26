The Commonwealth Bank has been hit by an outage to NetBank and its app, which is also affecting credit and debit cards.

Reports to DownDetector.com spiked at around 9am today, with most customers complaining about issues with NetBank – 90 per cent of reports were around NetBank issues, with seven per cent reporting problems with ATMs and cards.

We’re aware of an issue with the CommBank app and NetBank affecting credit cards and debit cards. Some card settings may also be unavailable right now. We apologise for disrupting your morning, we’re working urgently to fix this as soon as we can. — CommBank (@CommBank) April 26, 2021

On Twitter, the CBA account reported that it was working to fix the issue “as a high priority”, and that direct debits and transfers were not being affected.

Customers experiencing difficulties with physical cards were advised to insert the card and enter their PIN as opposed to tap-and-go.