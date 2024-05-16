Following years of rumours, Canon has confirmed it is working on a new flagship EOS R1 camera, which is expected to be a full-frame mirrorless camera.

Canon has yet to reveal the full details and specifications, however, the company has given a little sneak peak into what to expect for the camera slated to arrive later this year.

Canon revealed the professional-grade camera will come with an RF mount, offering improved video and still performance.

The camera will also offer an upgraded image processing system which combines a fresh CMOS sensor, the existing Digic X processor, and a new image processor, the Digic Accelerator.

The company has also said it will be able to process large amounts of data at high-speed, providing enhancements in auto-focus and other areas.

Additionally, Canon claimed the capabilities of the image processing system will be combined with its deep-learning technology to achieve “high-speed and high-accuracy subject recognition.”

This will power the feature ‘Action Priority,’ which is able to detect certain action in sports games (such as shooting a ball) and identify the individual as the main subject of the shot.

Then, it can instantly shift the auto-focus frame to that subject’s direction, ensuring each key moment is captured.

Canon also claims the EOS R1 can track athletes during sporting events if they’re momentarily out of line of sight.

The company is currently working on field tests for this camera.

Considering Canon has focused on sports during its announcement of the EOS R1, it’s expected it may arrive prior to the Olympic Games in Paris. This is, however, only speculation.

Finally, Canon revealed the image noise reduction feature, built originally for PCs, will be included directly in the camera, suggesting improvements to image quality.

In November last year, Canon released its Canon RF 10-20mm f/4 L IS STM camera in Australia.

It has an ultra-wide zoom lens, designed for photographers who capture shots of landscapes, architectural sites, interiors, and cityscapes.

It has a 10mm focal length and the lens features optical image stabilisation and advanced optics, claimed to minimise distortion and aberrations.

It can be purchased from the official Canon website for A$4,199.