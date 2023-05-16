Canon have announced the new PowerShot V10. A compact camera that is being aimed at the vlogging crowd.

It is pocket-sized, vertically-aligned, and weight 211g. It can provide shake-free 4K 30fps video recording, which uses a large 20.9-megapixel 1-inch CMOS sensor and wide-angle lens. It can also provide the ability to shoot 15.2-megapixel stills, and has 14 unique colour filters, and a Smooth Skin mode.

Canon have promised “professional looking background blur,” with a built-in stand and a 2-inch reversible LCD. It also comes with high-quality stereo microphones (with a third on noise reduction duty).

It is able to shoot up to an hour of high-quality 4K video, as a Movie Digital IS mode promises handheld footage will be steady. It can keep footage level automatically, which helps cut down editing time.

This camera also comes with a 3.5mm mic jack, and a Micro HDMI port, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity and compatibility with the Canon Camera Connect smartphone app.

This Canon PowerShot V10 will be available from June, at approximately $699.00.