Melbourne based distributor Canohm has picked up two new brands bringing smart home and home entertainment products to Australia.

The company has been appointed as the Aussie distributor for Tyba smart home control systems and Marmitek wireless HDMI solutions.

Tyba’s latest additions to their suite of smart home controllers are the Turn 2 and the Muse Audio System.

The Turn 2 on-wall controller is a small, sleek, wall-mounted device capable of controlling home elements such as lighting, shades, climate, and audio.

“Tyba is the perfect add-on solution for customers wanting something a little different from their home automation experience. The Turn 2 is a stylish alternative we’ve been waiting for,” said Cameron Mackertich, National Sales Manager – Professional for Canohm.

Alongside this is the Muse Audio System, a platform that allows for audio streaming to an almost unlimited number of Dante enabled endpoints.

The system is able to play a large variety of audio formats including AAC, ALAC, WAV, FLAC, MP3, AIFF and OGG, and is compatible with multiple high resolution streaming services such as Tidal and Deezer.

Marmitek is the Canohm’s latest brand. Originally only available in Europe, the AV brand will be launching their Stream S1 Pro and Stream S2 Pro wireless HDMI connectors at the 2022 Integrate expo.

The S1 Pro uses a point-to-point system that allows devices with HDMI connectivity to connect wirelessly to a screen or projector, without the need for any additional software or a Wi-Fi connection.

Video is streamed up to 1080p/60Hz, and works within a few seconds of being plugged in.

Where the S1 Pro is meant for personal and individual presentations, the Stream S2 Pro is a fully wireless presentation system that allows up to 20 people to connect to a display at once. Combined with the Stream T2 Pro transmitter, screens can be switched between at the touch of a button.

“Both units give users a simple solution for streaming content while cutting down on any annoying cables,” says Mackertich.

In addition to the two new brands, Canohm has announced that Vogel has released a new range of motorized display lifts.

Canohm has been responsible for Australian distribution of the audio/visual mounting brand since 1990, delivering world class solutions for television and display mounting in consumer, educational and business sectors for over 30 years.

The new RISE range has been designed for corporate and educational environments, allowing for users to quickly raise or lower a display at a speed from 50 to 80mm per second.

The unit can be mounted to a wheeled trolley or stand, as well as on a wall with only four bolts.

Featuring Anti-Collision technology, the display will move in the opposite direction if obstructed, preventing injury.

Canohm will be displaying the new products across all three brands at their stand at Integrate 2022, which takes place at the Sydney ICC from the 17th to the 19th of August.