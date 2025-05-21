Home > Latest News > Can the New MSI Claw A8 Rival the Nintendo Switch 2?

Can the New MSI Claw A8 Rival the Nintendo Switch 2?

By | 21 May 2025

As the Nintendo Switch 2 edges closer to launch, MSI is stepping up the competition with its new handheld gaming PC, the Claw A8, unveiled at Computex 2025.

Powered by AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU, the device marks MSI’s first pivot away from Intel chips in their Claw series, aiming to challenge not just Nintendo but also the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally.

The MSI Claw A8 features AMD’s latest Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, an 8-core chip with Radeon RDNA 3.5 graphics, designed for handheld gaming performance and power efficiency.

This new APU promises improved GPU power and longer battery life compared to MSI’s previous Intel-based models.

The device supports up to 24GB of ultra-fast LPDDR5X RAM and includes a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD slot, allowing gamers to swap storage drives as needed.

Sporting an 8-inch Full HD+ (1920×1200) IPS touchscreen with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate and variable refresh rate support, the Claw A8 delivers vibrant visuals with 100% sRGB colour coverage and 500 nits peak brightness.

It also packs twin 2W speakers, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and an 80Wh battery promising roughly 4-5 hours of gaming. The device runs Windows 11, enabling compatibility with a vast library of PC games, though some users might find navigating a desktop OS on a small screen less than ideal.

MSI’s move to AMD is strategic, aiming to rival the Nintendo Switch 2’s handheld flexibility and the Steam Deck’s PC gaming prowess.

While the Switch 2 will likely maintain its strong exclusive titles and seamless gaming experience, the Claw A8 targets hardcore gamers wanting full Windows compatibility, more powerful hardware, and superior display specs.

MSI has yet to reveal pricing or an exact release date, but the Claw A8 is expected later in 2025, likely priced close to MSI’s A$1,400 Intel-based Claw 8 AI+.

Will the Claw A8 rival devices like the Switch 2? Time will tell, but MSI’s new device is definitely one to watch.



