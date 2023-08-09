Since Disney sacked struggling CEO Bob Chapek, Bob Iger returned to his post after only 11 months of retirement, and upon his coming back, he has had to navigate around several complex business issues like box office blunders, a major decline in the traditional television business, and a serious weakening in advertising.

Iger told CNBC he was not expecting the business to be so markedly different from the way he left it.

“In some cases the challenges are greater than I had anticipated,” Iger said.

“The disruption of the [traditional TV] business has happened to a greater extent than even I was aware of.”

Previously and during Iger’s first 15 years at the entertainment powerhouse, Disney’s TV business was booming and facilitated payment for flashy acquisitions, like hits-churning Pixar and Marvel but things have clearly changed.

“He’s got some very tough decisions”, said a top shareholder. “What do you do with linear [TV]? Linear is a big problem. It still spits tonnes of cash, but it’s a declining [business]. And if you try to sell it, I don’t know who’s going to buy it.”

With the stock down over 21% from the past year, Iger told CNBC that the business model on the backend of long-established TV networks is “definitely broken” and suggested they “may not be core to Disney”.

With difficult decisions ahead of him, Iger is not only reviewing the potential for partners to run ESPN, a strong source of growth for the company, but is looking to shore up the massive losses in Disney’s streaming businesses which is forecasted not to turn any profits until 2024.

Already Disney stocks are down from $1.09 from a year earlier with operating losses in the Disney+ streaming service expected to amount to $760 million lowering from $100 million from the previous quarter, according to Citi approximations.

Additionally, Disney’s streaming business is projected to drop 3 million subscribers from the previous quarter, which only further demonstrates the amount of pressure and obstacles Iger will need to overcome.