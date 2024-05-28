Tipster Ice Universe has released new leaks with specifications surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S25, expected to arrive next year, stating the device will come with a massive camera upgrade.

Two of the four cameras on the rear are tipped to be getting a significant upgrade, the ultrawide and the 3x telephoto.

Both will reportedly be 50MP, which has been increased 10MP when compared with the S24 Ultra.

According to Ice Universe, the main camera on the S25 will maintain the 200MP resolution from its predecessor, as well as the 50MP 5x zoom periscope camera.

Samsung generally launches its Galaxy S series in January. For the last three years, the release date has fallen in January and February.

Tipster Revegnus has also revealed that Ilhwan Lee, a former Mercedes-Benz designer, has been tasked with making the Galaxy brand feel “fresh.”

The company introduced titanium to the line with the S24. It’s expected to keep this metal for the S25.

In a since-deleted post, tipster PandaFlash said, “I have doubts about the rumors of the Highest-Grade titanium in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.”

Titanium is available in different grades. Apple’s iPhone 15 series has Grade 5 titanium, made of titanium, aluminium, and vanadium.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra uses Grade 2 titanium, which is all titanium. Grade 2 titanium is softer, cheaper, and easier to work with than the Grade 5 version.

Another leak from a now-deleted post from PandaFlash suggests Samsung is testing four prototypes for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

PandaFlash revealed that the main changes to the S25 revolve around the frame and bezels, but will otherwise look fairly similar to the S24. Samsung might also reportedly increase the display size to around 6.9-inches.

In another since-deleted post, there are reported the series would get a 1-inch sensor with 0.8µm pixels, dual-pixel autofocus, and in-sensor crop zoom, stating “The S25 and S25+ will no longer use the dreadful GN3 sensor.”

Not much is known about the display outside of the speculation that the series could go bigger. However, Samsung has been working on next-generation OLED displays which would allow fingerprint scanning anywhere on the screen, as well as provide the ability to scan multiple fingerprints simultaneously.

Tipster PandaFlash has also claimed that the Exynos 2500 will be built on Samsung Foundry’s second-generation 3nm fabrication process, which is said to deliver improved power efficiency, compared to the Exynos 2400 and the 3nm process Qualcomm will use for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Samsung executive Cho Cheol-min confirmed the Galaxy S25 series will run Gemini Nano 2 for AI.

Although signs hint at the Galaxy S25 series having either a larger or higher-capacity battery, there’s speculation that claims the opposite.

Tipster Sawyer Galox claims the S25 Ultra will have a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging. Another post followed this alleging Samsung was planning to give the S25 Ultra a stacked battery with 65W charging, but now the company is saving that for the S26 Ultra.

Finally, tipster Ice Universe also claims the base Galaxy S25 will have 8GB RAM.