Cambridge Audio has issued a worldwide recall for every YOYO (M) portable Bluetooth speaker after identifying a lithium-ion battery fault that could cause fires, burns and property damage.

The company has instructed owners to stop using the speaker immediately, switch it off and disconnect it from power.

According to Cambridge Audio, the internal battery can overheat and enter thermal runaway, potentially causing the speaker to catch fire, release smoke or eject hot battery material, including while charging.

A small number of serious incidents involving overheating, fire or smoke have been reported, although Cambridge Audio said it was not aware of any injuries.

The recall covers every YOYO (M), regardless of its purchase date or serial number. It includes the dark grey C10931, light grey C10930 and blue C10965 models, which were sold between 2016 and 2023.

Cambridge Audio said there was no way to identify a group of unaffected units. The recall does not currently extend to the smaller YOYO (S) or larger YOYO (L).

Owners have been warned not to charge, open or attempt to repair the speaker or remove its battery. They should store it away from combustible materials and avoid placing it in household rubbish or conventional recycling.

The company has also warned customers against returning affected speakers through ordinary post or courier services because lithium-ion batteries require specialised handling and transportation.

A remedy for Australian customers is still being finalised. Owners have been asked to register their details through Cambridge Audio’s recall support page and wait for further instructions.

Cambridge Audio said customers should not dispose of their speakers until receiving confirmation that they are authorised to do so.