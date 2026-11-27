Mac gamers could soon enjoy improved performance in Call of Duty: Black Ops III thanks to an independent developer bringing native Apple Silicon support to the popular first-person shooter.

An open-source project called bo3mac is updating the decade-old title to take advantage of Apple’s modern processors and graphics technology without relying on emulation.

While Black Ops III has been available on Mac since 2019, the original port developed by Aspyr was designed for Intel-powered computers. Owners of Apple Silicon Macs currently rely on Apple’s Rosetta 2 translation layer to run the game.

The developer behind bo3mac, known as mawlicious, has instead found a way to recompile the existing game into native ARM64 code.

The project also replaces the ageing OpenGL graphics system with Apple’s Metal renderer, while introducing MetalFX Spatial upscaling to help improve gaming performance.

Initial testing suggests the upgrade could deliver impressive results even on Apple’s entry-level hardware.

Using a standard M4 processor with a 10-core GPU, the developer achieved an average of 60.5fps at 1080p during a 10-minute session on the Shadows of Evil Zombies map. Performance reportedly dipped to around 54fps during more graphically demanding sequences.

The developer claims the project supports the single-player campaign, Zombies mode, online multiplayer, Steam Workshop mods and cross-play with Windows users.

However, gamers are being advised to exercise caution when accessing online multiplayer. The project remains in early development, with questions surrounding anti-cheat compatibility and Activision’s stance on modified game executables yet to be answered.

There are also no official software releases or independently verified performance benchmarks.

The project requires an Apple Silicon Mac running macOS 13 Ventura or later, Apple’s Command Line Tools and around 2GB of free storage.

Players must also own Black Ops III on Steam, with the software recompiling their existing installation rather than distributing game files.

The initiative follows a similar fan-led effort to bring Black Ops II to modern Macs, highlighting how independent developers are addressing gaps in Apple’s gaming catalogue without official support from Activision.