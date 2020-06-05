HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Distribution > BusiSoft Responds To Q Acoustic Audio Appointment, Claims “Big News” Coming Next Week

BusiSoft Responds To Q Acoustic Audio Appointment, Claims “Big News” Coming Next Week

By | 5 Jun 2020
, , , , ,

UK Hi Fi Company Armour Home has officially confirmed the appointment of BusiSoft AV as their new Australian distributor of Q Acoustics, QED Cables, Goldring and Systemline as speculation mounts that BusiSoft is set to make a major announcement next week about their business future.

Yesterday Indi Imports announced that they had walked away from distributing the Armour Home brands due to supply issues and the fact that they have signed a new audio brand that they believe will deliver “superior growth” than what Armour Home could offer.

BusiSoft CEO George Poutakidis told ChannelNews earlier today that he has shipments of Q Acoustic stock “arriving shortly” and that stock was not an issue.

When Armour Home axed Westan back in 2017 the Melbourne based distributor had delivered 20% growth. Indi Imports was delivering over 30% when they walked away from Armour Home who appear to be struggling in the UK due in part to COVID-19.

George Dexter the CEO of Armour Home has not commented to ChannelNews however his Sales Director Chris Emerson said of the BusiSoft appointment “This is a great opportunity for Armour to be working with BusiSoft AV, who clearly understand the requirements of the hi-fi market in Australia”.

He added “We are about to enter our most ambitious period for new product launches, and we are delighted to start this next chapter for the Armour brand portfolio in Australia with BusiSoft AV”.

Dexter who does not have a high opinion of Australian Hi Fi dealers having described in the past Australian resellers as not being as professional as British retailers, has also not commented on the exit of Ruth Jones the former International sales Director who struggled to get paid after 13 years’ service with the UK Company.

Tipped to have also snared Q Acoustics

Poutakidis said in a statement issued to ChannelNews “BusiSoft AV is thrilled to be working with Armour Home on establishing the brands in Australia. The price point and aesthetics of these brands will fill the appetite of a new market in Australia”.

Speculation has it that BusiSoft is looking to buy out some dealers in Australia, he said that both Focal Naim and Dynaudio had “given their approval to the Company taking on the Armour Home range of products.

One of the dealers that BusiSoft is speculated to be taking over if Melbourne based Vinyl Revival. Neither BusiSoft nor Vinyl Revival have commented on this move.
ChannelNews understands that BusiSoft has explored the setting up of separate Dynaudio Shops as well as separate Naim and Focal stores.

Yesterday Paul Riachi the CEO of Indi Imports said “Armour Home are a nightmare to deal with. We have grown their business in Australia, but we are constantly facing supply issues. Their range is lacking, they need a soundbar and we have constantly chase them up”.

These are similar comments to what Westan executives said back in 2017 when they dropped Q Acoustics for the Polk range of speakers.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , , ,
You may also like
COMMENT: Is Armour Home Under Threat As War Breaks Out Over Q Acoustics Distribution
EXCLUSIVE: Another Distributor Walks Away From Q Acoustics, BusiSoft Set To Have A Crack
EXCLUSIVE: The Good Guys To Sell New Premium Loewe TV’s & Audio Range
BusiSoft Boss Opens New Store After Snaring Big Hi Fi Brand From Advanced Audio
Focal & Naim Lifted Prices 40% After NA Distribution Was Dumped
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKINGNEWS: Sony Forced To Cough Up Millions After Trying To Rip Off PlayStation Gamers
Console Gaming Gaming Software
/
June 5, 2020
/
Australians Fed Up With Chinese Made Products & That’s Official
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
June 5, 2020
/
Foxtel’s BINGE Launches First Branding Campaign
BINGE Latest News Media
/
June 5, 2020
/
ACCC Keeping A Close Eye On US Class Action Against Google
ACCC Google Latest News
/
June 5, 2020
/
Denon Unveils Industry’s First 8K AV Receivers
Denon Home Theatre Latest News
/
June 5, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKINGNEWS: Sony Forced To Cough Up Millions After Trying To Rip Off PlayStation Gamers
Console Gaming Gaming Software
/
June 5, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
Sony has been nobbled millions by the Federal Court over dodgy representation of Playstation games. Accused of ripping off consumers...
Read More