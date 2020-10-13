HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Distributors > Busisoft Moves To Cut Out The Noise

Busisoft Moves To Cut Out The Noise

By | 13 Oct 2020
, ,

Melbourne based distributor Busisoft who is in a dispute over the creation date for their Busisoft AV operation is believed to have taken on the distribution the Vicoustic range of absorbers, diffusors, and bass traps, they have not said which of their 400 dealers will sell the product in Australia.

The move comes as the European sound suppresssion Company moves into ‘noiseless booths’ for offices and homes.

Busisoft CEO George Poutakidis who has still not responded to our request for information regarding the setting up of Busisoft AV has not confirmed his appointment as the distributor of the Vicoustic product which is going to have to compete up against the popular Cogworks distributed product Artnovian which several specialist dealers sell as a sound solution in Australia.

Busisoft has also failed to supply any registration certificates for Busisoft AV Pty Ltd or the 1986 registration in Australia of Busisoft AV.

The distributor listed on the Vicoustic web site for Australia is Radiance AV in Castle Hill NSW.

This Company was not answering their phones earlier today.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Delonghi Appoints New Marketing Director
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/
WD Black Adds Three New Storage Drives In Time For PS5 And Xbox Launch
Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/
Lenovo Gives Customers Three Free Months Of Amazon Music
Amazon Brands Content
/
October 13, 2020
/
LG Ramps Up Streaming Apps On webOS Smart TVs
4K TV Display Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/
Q Acoustic Launches Active Speakers That Look Like Council Speed Cameras
24Bit Media Players Compact Speakers Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Delonghi Appoints New Marketing Director
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
George O’Neill has been appointed as the new Marketing Director at Delonghi ANZ. O’Neill has a proven pedigree when it...
Read More