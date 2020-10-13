Melbourne based distributor Busisoft who is in a dispute over the creation date for their Busisoft AV operation is believed to have taken on the distribution the Vicoustic range of absorbers, diffusors, and bass traps, they have not said which of their 400 dealers will sell the product in Australia.

The move comes as the European sound suppresssion Company moves into ‘noiseless booths’ for offices and homes.

Busisoft CEO George Poutakidis who has still not responded to our request for information regarding the setting up of Busisoft AV has not confirmed his appointment as the distributor of the Vicoustic product which is going to have to compete up against the popular Cogworks distributed product Artnovian which several specialist dealers sell as a sound solution in Australia.

Busisoft has also failed to supply any registration certificates for Busisoft AV Pty Ltd or the 1986 registration in Australia of Busisoft AV.

The distributor listed on the Vicoustic web site for Australia is Radiance AV in Castle Hill NSW.

This Company was not answering their phones earlier today.