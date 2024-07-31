HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall

Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall

By | 31 Jul 2024

Consumers using the Anker SoundCore Bluetooth speaker are being urged to “stop using their speaker immediately” over concerns the unit can catch fire.

It is the second time government agency Product Safety Australia (PSA) has issued the warning in recent weeks.

“A short circuit in the battery can cause the speaker to overheat,” said PSA. “There is a risk of a serious injury and/or property damage if the speaker overheats and catches fire.”

PSA said a fire has already occurred, resulting in burn injuries and property damage.

Anker SoundCore Bluetooth speaker in PSA recall. Image: PSA.

“Consumers should stop using their speaker immediately,” PSA said. “Consumers should check their serial number to determine if they have recalled speaker.

“If recalled, consumers should dispose of affected speakers in accordance with local requirements. Consumers can contact their local council about e-waste disposal or find their closest e-waste collection service at the RecyclingNearYou website.”

Speakers should not be thrown out with general waste or home recycling, or “non-approved recycling boxes found at retail and home improvement stores, as this is a fire hazard”.

Confirmation of disposal will be sought prior to processing a replacement. 

Anker SoundCore Bluetooth speaker in PSA recall. Image: PSA.


Consumers will be provided with a replacement speaker. Consumers will be required to provide proof of purchase or ownership and confirmation that the battery backup has been disconnected to receive a remedy.

For more information, consumers can contact Anker via email at [email protected].



