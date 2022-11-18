Bunnings has once again topped YouGov’s Best Brand Rankings, ahead of international competitors such Google and Samsung.

The rankings are based on YouGov BrandIndex’s Index score: a measure of overall brand health calculated by taking the average of Impression, Quality, Value, Satisfaction, Recommend and Reputation.

Interestingly, Google came in second place, ahead of Cadbury, who came in third. The top three rankings are unchanged from last year.

Colgate’s rose two positions to rank in fourth this year, while Samsung rounded off the top five, during a year in which they established market dominance in the foldable phone space.

Automotive manufacturer Toyota (42.6); online payment company PayPal (42.4); and Australian retailer Woolworths (41.7) were next highest ranked, while consumer electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi (40.9) and breakfast cereal Weet-Bix (40.7) were ranked ninth and tenth respectively.

Media network Nine lead the Most Improved brand ranking, beating out Kia, Westpac, Disney+, and ANZ Bank.

Hisense was ninth most improved while Medibank slid in at sixth – with the rankings taking place before the recent hacking disaster.