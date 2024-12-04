Bunnings hardware store was the most trusted brand in Australia in the 12 months to September, according to a new survey from research company Roy Morgan.

The first six places in the most trusted list remained unchanged from the June results, with Aldi at number two, then Kmart (3), Toyota (4), Apple (5) and Australia Post (6).

Big W climbed from eighth to seventh most trusted, and the NRMA went up from ninth to eighth.

The final two Top 10 spots for most trusted brands went to Myer (which fell from seventh most trusted to ninth) and Samsung, unchanged at 10.

JB Hi-Fi is knocking on the door of the Top 10 most trusted brands, rising from 12 to 11.

The most distrusted brand in Australia was again Optus – for the sixth consecutive quarter. The second most distrusted brand was Woolworths (up three spots) followed by Coles (up one spot).

“The rapid slide down the rankings for both major supermarkets – which have each slid more than 200 spots in the rankings this year – shows how quickly distrust can gain momentum and devalue a brand’s reputation,” said Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine.

“The high trust ratings for Aldi, and independent grocer IGA (13th), show that the distrust for the two majors is not industry-wide, as it is their brands specifically which have become associated with ‘price gouging, high profits and corporate greed’ over the last year whereas as their closest competitors haven’t.”

Three social media platforms and one media company were among the Top 10 most distrusted brands in Australia.

Facebook went from the third most distrusted brand to the fifth; Temu climbed from the tenth most distrusted to the eighth; X dropped from the eighth most distrusted to the ninth; and TikTok went from ninth most distrusted to tenth.

News Corp remained stable as the seventh most distrusted brand in Australia.