Two Chinese-made Arlec powerboards sold by Bunnings have been recalled by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) after it was found they do not comply with flammability requirements.

The two are:

PB36-L – 6-outlet surge protected IP55 powerboard, grey in colour;

PB34UPD – 4-outlet surge protected IP55 powerboard with USB PD power supply, grey in colour.

“A seal to prevent water entering the powerboards is non-compliant,” the ACCC said. “This can affect electrical parts causing the plastic materials to ignite.”

It said there is a risk of serious injuries or death, and damage to property if the powerboard catches fire.

“Incidents have occurred,” the ACCC said.

Consumers should stop using the powerboard and unplug it from power immediately, and return it to any Bunnings store for a full refund.

Affected models are marked with either “PB36-L” or “PB34UPD” on the base of the powerboard.

Affected models are also marked with the date marking “8/24”.

Arlec Australia is the supplier running the recall.

You can email [email protected] or phone 03 9982 5111 from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Identifying numbers

Electrical approval number

SGS-250698-EA

Barcode number

9311644124313 and 9311644124306

SKU

0586165 and 0586163

Dates available for sale

October 1, 2024 – January 7, 2025