Bunnings Launches Afterpay For In-Store Purchases

By | 26 Sep 2022

Bunnings will accept in-store purchases through buy now, pay later service Afterpay from today, as Australians head into an uncertain holiday season.

Bunnings customers will only be able to use Afterpay in-store at this point, with no minimum spend required in order to split the cost of any purchase into four, interest-free payments over six weeks.

“Australia is a nation of DIYers with a passion for their homes and gardens, and nothing embodies this more than our national love for Bunnings,” Afterpay’s Australian country manager Katrina Konstas said.

“We are excited that Afterpay will now be available to Bunnings’ shoppers, which will help Aussies to create inviting spaces within their homes, while balancing their budget.”



