Hardware group Bunnings is getting into the ‘Rave’ business in an effort to flog more products to a new younger audience.

The Wesfarmers owned business has been given the green light to host a massive rave party in a Melbourne car park, the move comes as several rave parties across Australia have been cancelled including Splendour in the Grass, Spilt Milk and Harvest Rock.

The Company set to run the event is Totem, who are known for ther social media work.

The Bunnings concept was developed by 19-year-old music producer Kaila according to Mumbrella.

“It was absolutely not a foregone conclusion [the rave would happen] in any way,” Totem CEO Steve Crombie told Mumbrella.

“It was an impossible dream that we felt was worthwhile chasing to see if we can make this a reality. And if it didn’t turn out at the very least, it made a lot of noise.”

Totem’s work on Peking Duk’s music channels to create hype around the band led to huge brands such as Spotify and Domino’s coming on board, with some of the content they produced calling for Bunnings to take on the gig attracting over one million views on TikTok.

Crombie said they managed to create so much hype online that even the Bunnings social media team commented they hadn’t seen this much engagement on the hardware and garden centre chain’s socials in years.

“This is all with no paid media, by the way,” Crombie added.

The event is set to happen on 31 August in the Bunnings carpark in Preston, Melbourne, the event sold out within an hour.

Crombie told Mumbrella “I think the hardest thing for a brand is to communicate like a creator. I think they’re getting better and better in that, but definitely having that relatable voice and tone is important… if you want to connect directly with your consumers, with your audience, social media is the number one way to do that.

“Traditional media is great, radio is great, TV is great… but if you can drive engagement with these audiences and also encourage them to participate with you, that makes a big difference.”