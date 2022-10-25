Global consumer electronics leader Belkin has launched its SCREENFORCE PRO Application System to apply screen protectors to customers’ phones with greater accuracy and lesser hassle.

If you have broken your screen protector anytime soon, you would probably recognize the feeling of “application anxiety” that comes with having to apply screen protection.

This patented application system provides precision-engineered alignment for maximum coverage and greater accuracy. The application system allows an in-store associate to apply a screen protector to a customer’s phone with perfectly-alignment in minutes.

The Application System is now available through JB Hi-Fi and Optus.

For consumers who want to apply screen protection in the convenience of their homes, Belkin has created a simple at home application as part of their retail packaging for all device protection. This ‘easy align tray’ is Belkin’s patented easy application process is unique and completely fool proof for flawless alignment and bubble-free application.

“With a deep heritage in technology accessories, our introduction of the updated SCREENFORCE Pro Application System only furthers our innovation and leadership in screen protection and commitment to making our consumers lives easier,’ says Jamie Laing-Reece, Head of Product Management, ANZ at Belkin International.

“The goal has always been to deliver industry leading consumer experience to complement our product, such as our latest screen protection range which can be easily applied both instore as an extra service benefit, or at home.

We’re thrilled to be rolling this out to our retail partners across the country looking to showcase what a great instore experience is all about and highlighting the importance and benefits of an in-person, in-store interaction.”

JB Hi-Fi and Optus will be supplying SCREENFORCE UltraGlass screen protectors for all current Apple iPhones. JB Hi-Fi will additionally be offering SCREENFORCE TemperedGlass screen protectors for Samsung S22 and S22+.