The new audiophile-grade Bryston BP-19 is designed to allow listeners a fully balanced listening experience from input-to-output and is a stereo preamplifier designed for analog.

According to ecoustics, the newest release from Bryston marries the blueprint of the flagship BR-20 preamp, but removes its DAC, digital inputs, and streaming capabilities.

With the new enhanced amplifier, users are said to have a remarkably low THD+N measurement at or below 0.0006% combined with the BP-19, listeners should experience a linear performance.

The BP-19’s phono stage has been upgraded from the BR-20, a move Bryston claims enables an extremely precise phono stage that supports headroom margins necessary to stop overload in its tracks from unknown sources.

On the input and output front, the input offering has two pairs of balanced XLR input jacks and four pairs of RCA input connectors as well as two pairs of RCA (phono) outputs (one pair fixed, one pair variable), and two pair of balanced XLR outputs (one pair fixed, one pair variable).

The BP-19 also has numerous features such as the six analog inputs, HEX codes and being remotely turned on or off all of which can be easily controlled using the included infrared remote.

Additionally, Bryston allows for personalised custom faceplates in different standard or customised colours for the BP-19 and other electronics such as CD players, digital players, amplifiers, preamplifiers, phono stages, and DAC’s.

By October, the Bryston BP-19 preamplifier will be available for purchase with an MSRP of $5,195 USD or A$8,907 with a crazy long 20-year extended warranty.