HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Brutal Attack On New iPad Reveals Flaws

Brutal Attack On New iPad Reveals Flaws

By | 14 Dec 2022

The new Apple iPad is expensive, but the big question is, “how does it stack up” and if recent tests are anything to go by the overpriced iPad has a major problem.

Popular YouTuber Zack Nelson, of the JerryRigEverything channel decided to run some durability tests on the new iPad that already been slammed by several reviewers. The tests didn’t end well for the device.

The 10th version of Apple’s budget iPad, which now comes with a USB-C port, replacing Apple’s proprietary Lightning port.

Nelson’s scratch test using the Mohs hardness scale revealed damage on the iPad’s display starting at Level 6, with deeper grooves at Level 7.

“Pretty standard,” the YouTuber claims.

Digital Trends claimed after watching the vide “Next, the knives come out and a great deal of scratching and scraping ensues. A warning to more sensitive souls: This part of the durability will have the hairs on the back of your neck standing up, so best watch this bit with the volume down.

After attempting to carve out a cartoon character on the back of the iPad (“Not my best work,” Nelson admits), the iPad is starting to look a little ragged. Then, out comes the lighter, with a naked flame going up against the iPad’s display, a procedure that causes some rather funky behavior with the glass.

Finally, the bend test, where Nelson uses all his might to push the iPad’s structure to its limit. Sure, no one is going to bend it like this in an everyday scenario, and it’s somehow little surprise that the iPad breaks into two pieces. Just don’t stand or sit on the thing. Nelson notes that the iPad’s weak spot appears to be the keyboard connector points on the side of the device

Holding a mangled iPad, Nelson finishes the video by inspecting its innards. This shows up a few surprises, including an abundance of empty space, and a speaker that is some distance from the grill hole.


721072

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Apple’s ‘Hey Siri’ Command To Become Just ‘Siri’
Apple’s Design Chief Quits
Apple Macbook Pro Launch Imminent
Apple’s New iPad A Multitasking Must
Apple M2 iPad Pro “Days Away”, New MacBook Pros To Follow
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz Banks Pay Apple $112M In Annual Fees
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/
Tidal Offers Live DJ Feature To Users
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/
Microsoft Guarantees Call Of Duty For PlayStation
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/
MSI’s Mini-LED Laptop Set To Debut In 2023
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/
New Smart Eve Home Automation Gear Now Matter Enabled
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz Banks Pay Apple $112M In Annual Fees
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
The ease of the iPhone’s tap-and-go system is costing Australian banks at least $112 million in fees each year. This...
Read More