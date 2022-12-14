The new Apple iPad is expensive, but the big question is, “how does it stack up” and if recent tests are anything to go by the overpriced iPad has a major problem.

Popular YouTuber Zack Nelson, of the JerryRigEverything channel decided to run some durability tests on the new iPad that already been slammed by several reviewers. The tests didn’t end well for the device.

The 10th version of Apple’s budget iPad, which now comes with a USB-C port, replacing Apple’s proprietary Lightning port.

Nelson’s scratch test using the Mohs hardness scale revealed damage on the iPad’s display starting at Level 6, with deeper grooves at Level 7.

“Pretty standard,” the YouTuber claims.

Digital Trends claimed after watching the vide “Next, the knives come out and a great deal of scratching and scraping ensues. A warning to more sensitive souls: This part of the durability will have the hairs on the back of your neck standing up, so best watch this bit with the volume down.

After attempting to carve out a cartoon character on the back of the iPad (“Not my best work,” Nelson admits), the iPad is starting to look a little ragged. Then, out comes the lighter, with a naked flame going up against the iPad’s display, a procedure that causes some rather funky behavior with the glass.

Finally, the bend test, where Nelson uses all his might to push the iPad’s structure to its limit. Sure, no one is going to bend it like this in an everyday scenario, and it’s somehow little surprise that the iPad breaks into two pieces. Just don’t stand or sit on the thing. Nelson notes that the iPad’s weak spot appears to be the keyboard connector points on the side of the device

Holding a mangled iPad, Nelson finishes the video by inspecting its innards. This shows up a few surprises, including an abundance of empty space, and a speaker that is some distance from the grill hole.