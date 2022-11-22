A digital billboard on one of Brisbane’s busiest peak-hour roads was hacked to display pornography.

Goa, who operate over 70 digital billboard around Queensland, said the billboard, located on Milton Road “began to show inappropriate content of a pornographic nature” on Sunday.

The footage, streamed from Pornhub, played for “at least” three-and-a-half minutes before being shut down.

“No other screen in our network was affected in any way; all continue to operate as scheduled,” the company said in a statement.

“Apart from this one-off incident, the rest of our internal transmission systems, including security systems, were not breached in any way.

“The police have been informed and are treating it as a serious matter.

“We retain video recordings which include imagery of individuals that may assist police in their investigations”