Brilliant Lighting Takes On Ring

By | 11 May 2021
,

Smart home manufacturer Brilliant Lighting is facing off against giants such as Ring and Arlo with a video doorbell and accompanying chime.

The BrilliantSmart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell features 1080p video with a 166-degree wide viewing angle, as well as infra-red night vision which automatically activates after dark. It allows direct recording of videos and screen shots to phones through the BrilliantSmart app, and also includes a built-in SD card slot up to 64GB capacity.

“Video, two-way audio and built-in motion sensors allow you to know who’s at the front door and detect any movement on your property, triggering alerts to your phone 24/7.

“Durable construction and IP44 weather resistant rating makes it suitable for all locations,” the manufacturer said.

Sold separately, the BrilliantSmart Wi-Fi Doorbell Chime connects to the video doorbell at a range of up to 20 metres, and alerts users when the doorbell has been pressed. It features multiple tones for different notifications, four levels of adjustable volume, and 38 different chime sounds plus a silent mode, and plugs into any standard power outlet.

The Smart Video Doorbell retails for $178.90, and the chime for $16.50.


