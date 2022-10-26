HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 26 Oct 2022

Brilliant Lighting is recalling a ceiling light sold at Bunnings due to risks of overheating.

Brilliant’s Lagos LED Slim Batten 120cm light, model no. 21001/05 was sold in Bunnings stores from December 2019.

The impacted lights have the batch code VR2821 or VR3821 on the back of the unit.

According to Brilliant, “The Light’s LED driver could overheat causing the housing to distort and melt.

“Overheating could cause the unit to catch fire, with a risk of property damage or injury.”


