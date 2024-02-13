HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Breville Shares Wobble Despite Revenue & Profits Lift

Breville Shares Wobble Despite Revenue & Profits Lift

By | 13 Feb 2024

Breville shares have taken a nosedive falling 13% after the global appliance business delivered a profit lower than what was predicted.

Revenue came in at $905.8M up from $888M in the last quarter while gross profit came in at $332M up from $311.3M.

While revenues climbed 2% gross profit was only up 6.7% with investors taking the stock down after the traditionally high-growth stock suffered sales falls in two out of its three geographical regions and profit undershot analyst forecasts.

Breville’s poorer profit performance was also in stark contrast to more upbeat recent results from global rivals such as De’Longhi.

Last month De’Longhi hailed the performance of its coffee division and an improved outlook in Europe when they posted a 10.6% fall in half-year revenues to $1.42bn.

However, net profit increased 15% to Euro 82.7m with an increased margin of 6.4%, as a result of price increases and cost management.

While this appealed to the market Breville was seen as being in a more difficult space as consumers cut investments in appliances.

Breville chief executive Jim Clayton was positive of the result claiming “A solid half of performance for the Group delivering 8.2% EBIT growth against a subdued consumer backdrop.

“Savings in input costs were partially reinvested into promotion and price, but only where ROIs supported the investment, driving gross margin improvements across the Group”.

“We enter 2H24 in a solid position with our NPD pipeline continuing to release, new markets maturing, our solutions offering developing, and cost pressures well managed. We expect to deliver EBIT growth of 5.0% to 7.5% for FY244″.

Breville, whose largest shareholder is billionaire Solomon Lew with a stake of 30 per cent spread across his personal interests and his listed company Premier Investments is one of the few Australian appliance Companies operating globally”.

Sales fell in most of its regions. In the Americas, sales slipped 0.1 per cent to $450.3m, while sales in the Asia Pacific fell 5.7 per cent to $155.4m.

In Europe where they compete up against De’Longhi, sales rose 5.5 per cent to $177.2m.

In Australia, the business experienced a weaker first quarter, followed by a stronger second quarter, beginning with Black Friday.

E&P Financial analyst Olivier Coulon said it was a slightly lower than anticipated profit despite a strong pre-tax earnings result.

“Composition less favourable than expected on weaker sales and better cost control. While any (market) consensus revisions are likely to be only modestly negative at EBIT, we think the reaction today is likely to be quite negative given poorer than expected composition of results. We expect the stock to underperform.”

Jarden analyst Ben Gilbert told the Australian that overall, it was a “good earnings result” albeit with questions hanging over its revenue performance and expectations of improvements into the second half.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Five Things Consumers Can’t Stop Buying
Breville Lifts Margins In Challenging Market
Solomon Lew’s Premier Posts Record Earnings, Sales
“Air Fryer Tailwind” Drives Breville’s Record Profits
Breville Posts Record Revenue, Driven By Overseas Expansion
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Prime Video Set To Reduce Streaming Quality
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/
Panasonic India Unveils New Smart, Matter Air Conditioners
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy S23 Could Get One UI 6.1 Update Soon
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/
REVIEW: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pity About The Internal Battle
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/
Apple’s Vision Pro May Not Reach Ideal Form For 4 Generations
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Prime Video Set To Reduce Streaming Quality
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Streaming Company Amazon Prime Video who has moved to an ads basic plan in an effort to make more money,...
Read More