The publisher of Mediaweek is facing allegations that he sexually harassed staff, and when a human resources firm indicated that their report would conclude that there was on probability a case to answer they bought in another firm with insiders concerned about managements actions relating to the issue and the current situation at the publishing Company.

Described as Australia’s largest marketing and media publication Trent Thomas has declined to comment according to a Financial Review Report, instead he hired a second HR consultant to carry out a new investigation, who found it was more likely than not that he bullied and sexually harassed a member of his team.

Thomas has not said whether he will resign from the business or how much revenue they could lose following the exposure by the AFR.

AFR journalists claim that they have spoken to multiple people close to Mediaweek on the strict condition of anonymity about Mr Thomas’ allegedly inappropriate conduct at the publication he owns and runs.

They said two people had lodged formal complaints about the 31-year-old’s behaviour.

Apparently there has been claims relating to his use of sexually explicit content, creating a hostile workplace environment, and revealing deeply personal information about some staff members in the presence of others.

Thomas declined to respond to a series of questions sent on Friday morning and Sunday about the allegations, the investigations, and his role leading Mediaweek.

The drama has been unfolding for several weeks.

After allegations were aired Thomas moved to hire an external Company TLC HR, who began an investigation into Mr Thomas’ behaviour, after confidentially interviewing staff and investigating specific incidents of alleged misbehaviour, and as they were reaching a conclusion, Thomas was apparently given certain information about where the investigation was going, he responded by sacking the business.

He then hired HR Company JAR Consultants, who conducted a second formal investigation.

After two weeks they found that on the balance of probabilities that some allegations were “substantiated” according to insiders who have spoken to the AFR.

Their conclusion was that “It was more likely than not” that (staff were sexually harassed).

Complaints about alleged misbehaviour at Mediaweek, follow the publications reporting of similar incidents at the Nine Network that saw Stan’s former publicity chief, Adrian Foo, left after an investigation into claims of inappropriate workplace conduct.

They also ran extensive stories on Darren Wicks the former Nine Network news director who was sacked following an investigation into sexual harassment.

In an effort to quell rumours circulating among Mediaweek staff Andrew Mulready emailed the entire team in April claiming the “investigation is still pending” and “no decision has been made”.

The next day, Mr Mulready forwarded staff a second email – noting he was “asked” to share it – detailing context about why the investigation was “flawed”.

The reasons included that the firm included typos in correspondence, had been “leading witnesses”, had a conflict of interest, and that allegations were not presented properly.

On May 13, the second HR firm introduced a new human resources handbook, according to internal Mediaweek emails.

The handbook added new policies about bullying and harassment, grievance management, general conduct, probation and performance management, flexible working and drug and alcohol use.

“All employees and managers will also attend training to arm you with these new resources and expectations,” staff were told in an email.

The business that charges $35,000 to major sponsors of its events, and $15,000 for minor sponsors with takeovers of its website costing brands $20,000 has not said how much business they could lose as a result of the allegations.