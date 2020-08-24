A 24-hour work stoppage has begun at three Officeworks distribution centres, with more than 275 workers walking off the job to strike for job security and redundancy provisions.

The strike affects Officeworks warehouses at Laverton in Victoria, and at North Rocks and Yennora in NSW. Organisers claim that, despite posting record pandemic profits and increasing sales totals by 27 per cent over the past five months, Officeworks has offered its workers “sub-inflation wage increases with cuts to overtime penalties and no protection for future job security”.

Matt Toner, Director of Logistics, United Workers Union, says essential workers deserve big pay increases in line with their contributions.

“It is absolutely unacceptable in the midst of this pandemic for massive corporations to offer negligible pay increases to their essential workers, and refuse to protect their job security by ensuring that their wages and conditions will not be undercut,” he said.

Toner added that Rob Scott, managing director of Officeworks parent company Wesfarmers, increased his own salary by 7.8 per cent in a single year.

“While many are struggling, business is booming for Officeworks, which has increased its profits by 41.5 per cent between 2015 to 2019 to reach $167 million. This has increased again during the pandemic and could not have been possible without the dedication of their workers.

“Since the company shifted to focus on online sales, the warehouse and logistics workers have been working harder than ever. We are seeking a wage increase and job security assurances that reflect the commitment workers have shown to Officeworks and the contributions they have made over the years,” he said.

Officeworks distribution centres have continued to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, despite three positive cases being recorded.

The company has been contacted for comment.