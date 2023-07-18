HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS:Victoria “Broke” Retailers Set To Be Hit After Commonwealth Games Cancelled

BREAKING NEWS:Victoria “Broke” Retailers Set To Be Hit After Commonwealth Games Cancelled

By | 18 Jul 2023

Victorian retailers are facing a major blow after the Victorian Government literally cancelled without notice the Commonwealth games because the Labor managed State is “broke”.

Victorian Liberal Leader John Pesutto says cancelling the 2026 Commonwealth Games is a “massive humiliation for Victoria”.

“This decision is a betrayal of regional Victoria and confirms that Victoria is broke, and Labor simply cannot manage major projects without huge cost blowouts,” Pesutto said.

Retailers local governments and business in Victoria are being “punished by a tired, corrupt and incompetent government.” he said.

Andrews told media that he he is not aware how much it will cost for the state to cancel the Commonwealth Games.

Andrews said talks were under way with officials from the organisation last night, to inform them of the state’s decision to back out.

He said it was not appropriate to speculate on the cost of cancelling the commitment.

Victoria’s State Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed the Commonwealth Games in 2026 will not be held in Victoria, after claiming the $2.6 billion cost would blow out to potentially more than $7 billion.

“The games will not proceed in Victoria in 2026,” Andrews told stunned media earlier today.

“What’s become clear is that the cost of hosting the games is not the $2.6 billion … it is at least $6 billion and could be as high as $7 billion.

Questions are now being asked as to what the cost to the Queensland Government will be who is hosting the Olympics in 2032.

Andrerws said “Six to seven billion is well and truly too much. I will not take money out of the hospitals and schools to fund an event that is three times the cost as estimated and budgeted for last year.”

The high spending Premier claimed that “Last year when the Commonwealth Games authorities approached us and needed someone to step in to host the 2026 Commonwealth games, as a state we were happy to help out but of course not at any price and only if there was lasting benefit for Victorian communities,” Mr Andrews told reporters.

“What’s become clear is that the cost of hosting these games in 2026 is not the $2.6 billion which was budgeted and allocated – the vast, vast majority of which has not been spent – it is not $2.6 billion, it is in fact at least $6 billion and could be as high as $7 billion and I cannot stand here and say to you that I have any confidence that even that $7 billion number would appropriately and adequately fund these games.”

He has not mentioned the many other projects where costs have blown out under his Governments management.

The Australian reported that a high-ranking event industry official said that the Victorian government had been repeatedly warned of a cost blow out by hosting the Commonwealth Games in regional areas.

“But the Victorian government wouldn’t be told,” they said. “With the Games being hosted in so many different regional places, the cost was going to be five times the amount [of it being hosted solely in Melbourne].”

It comes as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews revealed the Games would be cancelled due to the projected $2 billion cost escalating in excess of $7 billion, which he said was not for the benefit of Victorian communities.

A case in point was the proposal of building a temporary velodrome in Bendigo when there is already an international velodrome at John Cain Arena in Melbourne.

In a statement released after Premier Daniel Andrews press conference, the Commonwealth Games Federation criticised the Government for a lack of communication about the decision.

“We are disappointed that we were only given eight hours’ notice and that no consideration was given to discussing the situation to jointly find solutions prior to this decision being reached by the Government,” the statement read.

“Up until this point, the Government had advised that sufficient funding was available to deliver the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.”

Victorian retailers were expecting a revenue windfall from the hosting of the Commonwealth Games in Victoria.

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Commonwealth Games Backs Down On Esports
eSports Could Feature In Next Commonwealth Games
Vic Premier Slammed By Retail Association
Victoria In Energy Emergency On Morwell River Repair Diversion
Victoria Flags Mandatory QR Codes In Workplaces
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Gets A Reprieve In Court Battle With Fortnite Developer Epic Games
Latest News
/
July 18, 2023
/
Dollarama Has Its Eye On The Reject Shop
Latest News
/
July 18, 2023
/
Elon Musk Dominates In Lower Space
Latest News
/
July 18, 2023
/
Twitter Rival Threads Usage Halves In Second Week
Latest News
/
July 18, 2023
/
Xbox Live Gold Out, Microsoft’s New Xbox Game Pass Core In
Latest News
/
July 18, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Gets A Reprieve In Court Battle With Fortnite Developer Epic Games
Latest News
/
July 18, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Epic Games’ landmark lawsuit against Apple is nearing a conclusion in a case where both sides can claim a victory....
Read More