Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS:No Optus! NBN Service Crashes Information Still A Problem For Carrier

BREAKING NEWS:No Optus! NBN Service Crashes Information Still A Problem For Carrier

By | 17 Oct 2024

Optus NBN for business and their and Home Hub services are down in NSW and Queensland with the carrier who was responsible for one of the biggest outages in Australia unable to say when the service will be restored.

A search of the Optus website to ascertain whether a particular suburb is being impact by an outage, struggles to identify a location, when we finally were able to enter a suburb, we were told there is “No outage” by the online service.

A call to their AI answering customer support centre delivers the same answer, “There is no outage in your suburb” it’s only when one insists on being put through to a human support centre operator, that you finally get told that “there is an outage in NSW.
We don’t know how long the service will be down”.

Back on their web site the Company who crashed Australia and is still facing class action claims, has a section that is supposed to allow you to check outages.

When you enter the NBN section Vs the 5G network page it only tells you information about the 5G network.

Worse still when you start to enter one’s address in NSW you only get past the first letter or number before it pulls up an Interstate address other than NSW and then gives you information on everything you don’t want.

Affected Optus customers struggle to get past typing in the first letters before AI kicks in and you cannot enter the full address.

Optus customers are struggling to get past typing in the forst or second letter of their address befor AI kicks in to deliver a suburb or street number. We could not enter a full address.

Last month we invested in the premium Optus NBN Ultra service for a business in North Sydney, the speed was great, the installation quick and efficient.

Everything was great till today, when trying to find out information on their NBN crash which has been ongoing for several hours became a nightmare, particularly as their customer service appears to be part AI robot and a call centre overseas.

As another Company in our building said, “One would have thought that out of the carriers Optus would be going out of their way to at least deliver a good information services when their network crashes”.

Even worse the so called 4G backup failed to kick in so we were left with no broadband.

No Optus!

 

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Optus Pushes 5G For The Home Instead Of NBN
Bunnings Most Trusted, As Woolies And Coles Crash
ACCC Clears Optus-TPG Network Sharing Deal
Telstra payphone
Telcos Lock Horns With Gov Over Tech Upgrades
3G Network shutdown (Image: Sourced from Telstra website)
Telstra And Optus Delay 3G Network Shutdown
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

$79 Hubbl Now Comes With Combined Kayo Sports & Netflix Subscription Deal
Latest News
/
October 17, 2024
/
Foxtel Says New Audience Ratings Tool Is A ‘Game Changer’
Latest News
/
October 17, 2024
/
Damning Report Of Nine’s Toxic Culture Released
Latest News
/
October 17, 2024
/
Air Conditioning To Beat Data Centres As Main Driver Of Energy Demand
Latest News
/
October 17, 2024
/
Apple’s Upgraded Businesses Connect Service Enhances Brand Visibility
Latest News
/
October 17, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

$79 Hubbl Now Comes With Combined Kayo Sports & Netflix Subscription Deal
Latest News
/
October 17, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The $79 one off payment Hubbl, which is fast becoming the streaming device to own is set to deliver a...
Read More