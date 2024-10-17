Optus NBN for business and their and Home Hub services are down in NSW and Queensland with the carrier who was responsible for one of the biggest outages in Australia unable to say when the service will be restored.

A search of the Optus website to ascertain whether a particular suburb is being impact by an outage, struggles to identify a location, when we finally were able to enter a suburb, we were told there is “No outage” by the online service.

A call to their AI answering customer support centre delivers the same answer, “There is no outage in your suburb” it’s only when one insists on being put through to a human support centre operator, that you finally get told that “there is an outage in NSW.

We don’t know how long the service will be down”.

Back on their web site the Company who crashed Australia and is still facing class action claims, has a section that is supposed to allow you to check outages.

When you enter the NBN section Vs the 5G network page it only tells you information about the 5G network.

Worse still when you start to enter one’s address in NSW you only get past the first letter or number before it pulls up an Interstate address other than NSW and then gives you information on everything you don’t want.

Last month we invested in the premium Optus NBN Ultra service for a business in North Sydney, the speed was great, the installation quick and efficient.

Everything was great till today, when trying to find out information on their NBN crash which has been ongoing for several hours became a nightmare, particularly as their customer service appears to be part AI robot and a call centre overseas.

As another Company in our building said, “One would have thought that out of the carriers Optus would be going out of their way to at least deliver a good information services when their network crashes”.

Even worse the so called 4G backup failed to kick in so we were left with no broadband.

No Optus!