By | 26 Jan 2025

Australians Concerned about the future of TikTok could be facing a bigger problem with Microsoft who already has a monopoly on the desktop is negotiating to buy into the Chinese social media Company.

The deal in partnership with Oracle who already supply data centres for TikTok video content is reportedly negotiating, along with Microsoft to buy a minority stake in ByteDance the Chinese Company that owns TikTok.

Oracle and a group of investors that includes Microsoft are also dealing with Donald Trump and the White House.

At this stage it’s not known whether TikTok could end up being integrated into Microsoft products in the future.

ByteDance is tipped keep a minority stake in TikTok while “the app’s algorithm, data collection and software updates will be overseen by Oracle.”

Oracle’s server network already provides the bulk of TikTok’s backbone, and under the deal, the company would “effectively monitor and provide oversight with what is going on with TikTok,” according to one of NPR’s anonymous sources, who added that the agreement’s goal is to “minimize Chinese ownership.” claims The Verge.

Microsoft’s reported involvement isn’t clear yet beyond that it is “engaged in the talks.”

The company was also in the mix with Oracle and Walmart in a 2020 bid to take over TikTok that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had called “a poison[ed] chalice.”

News of the talks comes after President Trump issued an executive order giving TikTok and others a 75-day reprieve from any enforcement action related to the United States’ requirement that ByteDance divest from TikTok. Trump had previously floated the possibility of a “joint venture” in which the US owns 50 percent of the company.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
