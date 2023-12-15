Two weeks ago, LG Electronics Australia categorically denied Brad Reed a long-time veteran of the business was leaving the Company, at the time insiders including former senior management told ChannelNews that several other LG staff had been laid off at the consumer electronics Company, as South Korean management look for cost savings at the Australian operation.

Management leaving the Company told ChannelNews that LG’s TV business is down over 30% and that the Companies B2B division that was run by Reed was struggling and that other divisions were not hitting their targets.

When ChannelNews put the claims to LG at their new Paramatta headquarters they categorically denied the claim that Reed was exiting the business, with senior management claiming that “We have got it wrong”.

Now it’s been revealed that Reed, a former Nokia executive, is exiting the business with management at the Company issuing a statement to other media but not ChannelNews despite issuing product and CES related press releases to ChannelNews.

How bad the situation is at LG Electronics, who have struggled this year to grow their OLED TV business, up against Samsung who are also selling OLED TV’s is not known.

Reed a seasoned executive has worked across several areas of the Company including mobile and in the appliance division.

A PR spokesperson for LG One who we approached to ascertain why LG management previously denied Reed was leaving claimed that when we approached the business previously ‘Brad Reeds role was private and confidential”.

It appears that LG management struggle with yes or no answers or we don’t want to comment.

Also out is Luke Dixon the former Sales Director of IT at LG Electronics.

ChannelNews believes other executives have also been laid off.