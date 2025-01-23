Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS:JB Hi FI Denies Massive Cyber Attack Claim

BREAKING NEWS:JB Hi FI Denies Massive Cyber Attack Claim

By | 23 Jan 2025

JB H Fi has categorically denied that they are aware of a cyber-attack or data breach across their network following earlier claims made in Australia.

In a statement issued to ChannelNews the Company said, ‘JB Hi-Fi Limited is aware of claims appearing on the dark web and social media that customer records relating to the JB Hi-Fi business are available for sale on the dark web”.

Management said that they are not currently aware of any unauthorised extraction of information from its systems or any material unauthorised access to its systems and notes that the sample data set of the customer records available on the dark web does not match any data set held by JB Hi-Fi”.

They further reiterated that JB Hi-Fi systems are not designed to hold any personal identity documents or financial information.’

Hacker attack computer hardware microchip while process data through internet network, 3d rendering insecure Cyber Security exploit database breach concept, virus malware unlock warning screen

Trade publication Cyber Daily  claimed that their source was “An unknown actor’.

They also failed to name the hacking forum where they claimed that 2,369,481 customer records were up for sale, which contained personal data.

The dodgy listing posted to the so called hacking site was supposed to contain names, email addresses, mobile numbers, postcodes, states and more despite JB Hi Fi not holding any of this data on their servers.

More to follow.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
