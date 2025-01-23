JB H Fi has categorically denied that they are aware of a cyber-attack or data breach across their network following earlier claims made in Australia.

In a statement issued to ChannelNews the Company said, ‘JB Hi-Fi Limited is aware of claims appearing on the dark web and social media that customer records relating to the JB Hi-Fi business are available for sale on the dark web”.

Management said that they are not currently aware of any unauthorised extraction of information from its systems or any material unauthorised access to its systems and notes that the sample data set of the customer records available on the dark web does not match any data set held by JB Hi-Fi”.

They further reiterated that JB Hi-Fi systems are not designed to hold any personal identity documents or financial information.’

Trade publication Cyber Daily claimed that their source was “An unknown actor’.

They also failed to name the hacking forum where they claimed that 2,369,481 customer records were up for sale, which contained personal data.

The dodgy listing posted to the so called hacking site was supposed to contain names, email addresses, mobile numbers, postcodes, states and more despite JB Hi Fi not holding any of this data on their servers.

More to follow.