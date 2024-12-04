Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS:Big South Korean Brands Caught Up In Overnight Martial Law Decree Troops Rolled Out

BREAKING NEWS:Big South Korean Brands Caught Up In Overnight Martial Law Decree Troops Rolled Out

By | 4 Dec 2024

Major South Korean brands including Samsung, LG Electronics, Kia, Hyundai and chip manufacturer SK Hynix are today caught up in a major drama after martial law was declared overnight in South Korea.

In an extraordinary, tumultuous turn of events President Yoon Suk Yeol (seen below)appeared in a late-night television broadcast to announce he was instituting martial law to eradicate “shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces” in the nation.

Hours later South Korea’s parliament dramatically reversed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law with the issue set to continue into today as increasing tensions between his scandal-rocked administration and opposition members of parliament, with each side claiming the other has been moving toward a power grab.

 

 

Services of South Korean main online portal Naver, which had experienced disruptions following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s unexpected martial law declaration, were this morning normalised, after a massive surge in traffic crashed the system, as South Koreans went looking for news updates.

Naver Cafe, the company’s online community platform, and the portal’s news service, which had undergone disruptions from a sudden surge in traffic after Yoon’s announcement said this morning that the traffic is returning to normal.

Naver conducted emergency maintenance of its services following the traffic surge.

Similar access issues were reported on Daum, the country’s second-largest web portal. Kakao Corp., the operator of the portal, however, said no service errors or problems have been identified.

 

 

State television showed live footage early on Wednesday local time of soldiers seeking to block large crowds from entering the parliament building even as lawmakers inside voted to block Yoon’s decree.

President Yoon Suk Yeol a hardline former chief prosecutor, said late last night Australian time, that he would lift the “emergency” martial law that he had announced earlier in the day in order to “eliminate anti-state forces as quickly as possible and normalise the country”.

The president’s decree was rejected unanimously by members of South Korea’s national assembly.

Yoon said troops deployed to enforce martial law had been withdrawn and the state of military rule would be lifted formally by his cabinet “as soon as members arrive”.

At around 3.0 AM Australian Eastern time all 190 lawmakers were present at the 300-member National Assembly to vote against Yoon’s declaration of martial law.

Liberal parties including the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea control the majority of seats in the National Assembly.

The Pre4sidents surprise decision barely won support from the ruling People Power Party.

Its leader Han Dong-hoon said Tuesday night that things “went wrong” as Yoon declared martial law.

Under the Constitution, the South Korean President has the power to declare martial law and mobilize military forces in the event of war, armed conflict or similar national emergency. The head of state, however, shall comply with the National Assembly’s request to lift martial law.

In his earlier address to declare martial law, Yoon described opposition lawmakers as “pro-North Korean, anti-state forces,” chastising their attempt to impeach ministers and prosecutors, seek a special probe into him and his wife Kim Keon Hee and, most recently, cut the national budget.

Yoon has been struggling with South Korea’s parliament, which is controlled by an opposition party that he has accused of sympathizing with North Korea.

But even Han Dong-hoon, leader of Yoon’s conservative People Power Party, called the president’s choice to order martial law “wrong,” vowing to “stop it with the people.”

Martial law was last ordered in the country in the 1980s during student unrest.

News Corp reports that “President Yoon has made a big political mistake,” said Ramon Pacheco Pardo, the KF-VUB Korea chair at the Brussels School of Governance.

Yoon, whose approval ratings have dropped below 20% recently, will now face tough questions about his political future. Yoon is roughly at the midpoint of a five-year term that is to end in 2027. By law, he isn’t allowed to run for re-election.

One of South Korea’s largest newspapers, the center-right JoongAng Daily, said in an editorial that it would be doubtful that Yoon maintains his presidency after declaring martial law. “The discussion regarding the president’s impeachment has become inevitable,” the editorial read.

In frigid temperatures, hundreds of South Koreans gathered well past midnight in front of the National Assembly building, with helicopters flying above their heads and police standing watch. The protesters chanted: “Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol!”

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
INSIGHT:Is Samsung Really Struggling?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
Foldable Smartphone Shipments Fall
New Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Video Surfaces
Samsung Chairman Admits To South Korean Court That Samsung ‘Is In Trouble ‘& That He Needs To Be Out Of Prison
LG Display Facing Questionable OLED Future As Apple Moves To QLED
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung HBM3E
Samsung Unaffected By US Curbs On Chip Exports
Latest News
/
December 4, 2024
/
Bunnings Remains Most Trusted, But Bad News For Woolies, Temu
Latest News
/
December 4, 2024
/
Temu Looking To Cut Deals With Local Appliance & Big Goods Suppliers In Same Day Service Move
Latest News
/
December 4, 2024
/
Intel Now On The Outside As They Face Being Split Up
Latest News
/
December 4, 2024
/
Retailers Report Boost During Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sales
Latest News
/
December 3, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung HBM3E
Samsung Unaffected By US Curbs On Chip Exports
Latest News
/
December 4, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
High political drama unfolded on Wednesday in South Korea with the country almost thrown into an indefinite period of martial...
Read More