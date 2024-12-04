Major South Korean brands including Samsung, LG Electronics, Kia, Hyundai and chip manufacturer SK Hynix are today caught up in a major drama after martial law was declared overnight in South Korea.

In an extraordinary, tumultuous turn of events President Yoon Suk Yeol (seen below)appeared in a late-night television broadcast to announce he was instituting martial law to eradicate “shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces” in the nation.

Hours later South Korea’s parliament dramatically reversed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law with the issue set to continue into today as increasing tensions between his scandal-rocked administration and opposition members of parliament, with each side claiming the other has been moving toward a power grab.

Services of South Korean main online portal Naver, which had experienced disruptions following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s unexpected martial law declaration, were this morning normalised, after a massive surge in traffic crashed the system, as South Koreans went looking for news updates.

Naver Cafe, the company’s online community platform, and the portal’s news service, which had undergone disruptions from a sudden surge in traffic after Yoon’s announcement said this morning that the traffic is returning to normal.

Naver conducted emergency maintenance of its services following the traffic surge.

Similar access issues were reported on Daum, the country’s second-largest web portal. Kakao Corp., the operator of the portal, however, said no service errors or problems have been identified.

State television showed live footage early on Wednesday local time of soldiers seeking to block large crowds from entering the parliament building even as lawmakers inside voted to block Yoon’s decree.

President Yoon Suk Yeol a hardline former chief prosecutor, said late last night Australian time, that he would lift the “emergency” martial law that he had announced earlier in the day in order to “eliminate anti-state forces as quickly as possible and normalise the country”.

The president’s decree was rejected unanimously by members of South Korea’s national assembly.

Yoon said troops deployed to enforce martial law had been withdrawn and the state of military rule would be lifted formally by his cabinet “as soon as members arrive”.

At around 3.0 AM Australian Eastern time all 190 lawmakers were present at the 300-member National Assembly to vote against Yoon’s declaration of martial law.

Liberal parties including the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea control the majority of seats in the National Assembly.

The Pre4sidents surprise decision barely won support from the ruling People Power Party.

Its leader Han Dong-hoon said Tuesday night that things “went wrong” as Yoon declared martial law.

Under the Constitution, the South Korean President has the power to declare martial law and mobilize military forces in the event of war, armed conflict or similar national emergency. The head of state, however, shall comply with the National Assembly’s request to lift martial law.

In his earlier address to declare martial law, Yoon described opposition lawmakers as “pro-North Korean, anti-state forces,” chastising their attempt to impeach ministers and prosecutors, seek a special probe into him and his wife Kim Keon Hee and, most recently, cut the national budget.

Yoon has been struggling with South Korea’s parliament, which is controlled by an opposition party that he has accused of sympathizing with North Korea.

But even Han Dong-hoon, leader of Yoon’s conservative People Power Party, called the president’s choice to order martial law “wrong,” vowing to “stop it with the people.”

Martial law was last ordered in the country in the 1980s during student unrest.

News Corp reports that “President Yoon has made a big political mistake,” said Ramon Pacheco Pardo, the KF-VUB Korea chair at the Brussels School of Governance.

Yoon, whose approval ratings have dropped below 20% recently, will now face tough questions about his political future. Yoon is roughly at the midpoint of a five-year term that is to end in 2027. By law, he isn’t allowed to run for re-election.

One of South Korea’s largest newspapers, the center-right JoongAng Daily, said in an editorial that it would be doubtful that Yoon maintains his presidency after declaring martial law. “The discussion regarding the president’s impeachment has become inevitable,” the editorial read.

In frigid temperatures, hundreds of South Koreans gathered well past midnight in front of the National Assembly building, with helicopters flying above their heads and police standing watch. The protesters chanted: “Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol!”